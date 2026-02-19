kormányülésMagyarországSzijjártó Péter
Hungary Halts Diesel Exports to Ukraine

Ukraine is attempting to blackmail Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. Despite the pressure, he emphasized, Hungary’s oil supply remains secure. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto provided further details following Wednesday's cabinet meeting, with the announcement carried live on Hír TV. The government made clear: Hungary’s energy supply is guaranteed, despite what it described as Ukrainian political blackmail. With no physical or technical obstacles preventing the restart of oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, Kyiv’s refusal to resume shipments is a political decision aimed at pressuring Hungary to meet Ukrainian demands—an act the government views as open interference in Hungary’s elections.

Brém-Nagy Márton
2026. 02. 19. 11:15
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister reported live following the latest cabinet meeting. Prior to this, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote that Ukraine was blackmailing Hungary by not resuming shipments, but despite this, Hungary's oil supply is secure. 

Szijjártó Péter beszámol a kormányülésen született döntésekről
Peter Szijjarto reports on the decisions made at the government meeting (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

After the cabinet meeting, Szijjarto stated that Ukraine has failed to restart oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, even though all conditions are in place for it to resume. Kyiv has made a political decision. This is Zelensky's decision, Peter Szijjarto stated.

“Oil shipments to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline were halted on January 27. Despite Ukraine’s pledges and reassurances, deliveries have not resumed. Based on consistent information from the ground, all technical and physical conditions are in place for shipments to restart,” the foreign minister said.

The fact that Ukraine has not resumed oil deliveries to Hungary is a political decision—one made personally by President Zelensky,

Szijjarto declared.

He added that the move constitutes clear political blackmail designed to force Hungary to support Ukraine’s war efforts, back Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and abandon affordable Russian energy sources.

The goal of this pressure is to make Hungary give up utility price reductions and for Hungarian families to accept higher energy costs, and to send Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine, and to endorse Ukraine’s EU membership,

Szijjarto explained. 

With this decision President Zelensky clearly intended to trigger an oil supply crisis in Hungary. This is an open, aggressive interference in our election process,

the foreign minister stressed, adding: "We reject this Ukrainian intervention in the strongest possible terms. Only the Hungarian people can decide on the future of Hungary; the sovereign decision of the Hungarian people will determine the future of Hungary. The Hungarian government has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the country's oil supply is secure, thereby enabling us to maintain the reduction in utility costs."

He reassured Hungarians that

As a result of the government's measures, Hungary's fuel and energy supplies remain secure, with neither fuel nor energy supplies being jeopardized despite Ukraine's political blackmail.

The country has more than three months’ worth of oil reserves, and preparations are already underway to utilize part of those reserves if necessary. 

Szijjártó also announced that Hungary and Slovakia have jointly notified the European Commission that they will exercise their right—under a binding EU decision—to import Russian crude oil via maritime routes until pipeline deliveries are restored.

This is a European Union decision that is binding on everyone. MOL has already ordered the necessary quantities, and the maritime transport route is being established, with shipments expected to arrive in Hungary by mid-March.

At the same time, the minister underscored

Hungary has a key role in Ukraine’s own energy security. A significant portion of Ukraine’s gas, electricity, and diesel fuel imports transit through Hungary,” he noted. “Hungary plays an extremely important role in Ukraine’s energy supply. Hungary has decided to suspend diesel fuel exports to Ukraine.

“Diesel shipments to Ukraine will not resume until Ukraine restarts crude oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline,” Szijjarto stated. He called on Hungarians to stand firm against what he described as Ukrainian blackmail and to support the national petition opposing outside pressure. “Let us say no together to dragging Hungary into the war. Let us say no together to financing Ukraine. And let us say no together to higher energy prices in Hungary,” the foreign minister concluded.

 

