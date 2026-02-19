Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister reported live following the latest cabinet meeting. Prior to this, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote that Ukraine was blackmailing Hungary by not resuming shipments, but despite this, Hungary's oil supply is secure.

Peter Szijjarto reports on the decisions made at the government meeting (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

After the cabinet meeting, Szijjarto stated that Ukraine has failed to restart oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, even though all conditions are in place for it to resume. Kyiv has made a political decision. This is Zelensky's decision, Peter Szijjarto stated.

“Oil shipments to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline were halted on January 27. Despite Ukraine’s pledges and reassurances, deliveries have not resumed. Based on consistent information from the ground, all technical and physical conditions are in place for shipments to restart,” the foreign minister said.

The fact that Ukraine has not resumed oil deliveries to Hungary is a political decision—one made personally by President Zelensky,

Szijjarto declared.

He added that the move constitutes clear political blackmail designed to force Hungary to support Ukraine’s war efforts, back Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and abandon affordable Russian energy sources.

The goal of this pressure is to make Hungary give up utility price reductions and for Hungarian families to accept higher energy costs, and to send Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine, and to endorse Ukraine’s EU membership,

Szijjarto explained.

With this decision President Zelensky clearly intended to trigger an oil supply crisis in Hungary. This is an open, aggressive interference in our election process,

the foreign minister stressed, adding: "We reject this Ukrainian intervention in the strongest possible terms. Only the Hungarian people can decide on the future of Hungary; the sovereign decision of the Hungarian people will determine the future of Hungary. The Hungarian government has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the country's oil supply is secure, thereby enabling us to maintain the reduction in utility costs."