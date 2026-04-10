PM Orban: We Must Not Send Our Sons, Weapons, Or Money To Ukraine! Hungary Needs A National, Not A Pro-Ukraine Gov't!

– Orban said he was pleased to see that people who have not yet decided whom to vote for on Sunday had also attended the event. He added that it was also a positive sign that some supporters of the Tisza Party were present. If they listen to their arguments, he said, they may ultimately choose Fidesz.

PM Orban: Debrecen Is The City Of Freedom, Let's Send Three Fidesz MPs To Parliament!

The prime minister called Debrecen the city of freedom and asked locals to send three Fidesz representatives to the National Assembly, saying they are needed there. He emphasized that the city has developed into a major industrial center in recent years, attracting attention across Europe.

Orban said this development could provide long-term livelihoods for younger generations and congratulated residents on their achievements.

He also addressed ethnic Hungarians living beyond the borders, saying their support provides moral strength and stressing that the upcoming election is also of great importance to them. He said the government intends to continue its policy of national unification.

“We Have Become A Loud Majority!”

– “There are several things we can clearly see as a result of the campaign: the past days have come together into a large and successful campaign. Earlier we were a silent majority, then the opposition turned against our supporters, who were still silent at the time, but by now they have become loud — we have become a loud majority,” PM Orban said.

PM Orban’s event also drew huge crowds in Debrecen (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)

– “I have also seen and experienced that from the smallest village to the largest city,

everyone knows what's at stake in this election.

It's Hungarians' money. We cannot allow Hungarian money to be taken to Ukraine!” the prime minister said.

We Need A National Government, Not A Pro-Ukraine One!

“We will not send our sons, our weapons, or our money to Ukraine! Hungary needs a national government, not a pro-Ukraine government!” the prime minister said.

– “They want to strip Hungarians of their wealth through three channels. The first is taking our money to Ukraine. The EU supports the war but has no money, so it takes out loans and wants to pass them on to Ukraine. The Ukrainians would only have to repay them if they defeat the Russians and receive compensation. It is clear they will not be able to repay them, so the member states will end up paying,” the prime minister warned. He added that even more money would be sent to Ukraine. “The next government’s task will be to say no to these demands,” Orban stressed.