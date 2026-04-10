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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
DebrecenOrbán ViktorVálasztás 2026
magyar

PM Orban: We Must Not Send Our Sons, Weapons, Or Money To Ukraine! Hungary Needs A National, Not A Pro-Ukraine Gov't!

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Debrecen is the city of freedom and urged local residents to send three Fidesz representatives to Parliament on Sunday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 10. 16:49
PM Viktor Orban's nationwide tour in Debrecen (Photo: PM’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
PM Viktor Orban's nationwide tour in Debrecen (Photo: PM’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– Orban said he was pleased to see that people who have not yet decided whom to vote for on Sunday had also attended the event. He added that it was also a positive sign that some supporters of the Tisza Party were present. If they listen to their arguments, he said, they may ultimately choose Fidesz.

PM Orban: Debrecen Is The City Of Freedom, Let's Send Three Fidesz MPs To Parliament!

The prime minister called Debrecen the city of freedom and asked locals to send three Fidesz representatives to the National Assembly, saying they are needed there. He emphasized that the city has developed into a major industrial center in recent years, attracting attention across Europe.

Orban said this development could provide long-term livelihoods for younger generations and congratulated residents on their achievements.

He also addressed ethnic Hungarians living beyond the borders, saying their support provides moral strength and stressing that the upcoming election is also of great importance to them. He said the government intends to continue its policy of national unification.

“We Have Become A Loud Majority!”

– “There are several things we can clearly see as a result of the campaign: the past days have come together into a large and successful campaign. Earlier we were a silent majority, then the opposition turned against our supporters, who were still silent at the time, but by now they have become loud — we have become a loud majority,” PM Orban said.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Debrecen kampány választás
PM Orban’s event also drew huge crowds in Debrecen (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)

– “I have also seen and experienced that from the smallest village to the largest city, 

everyone knows what's at stake in this election. 

It's Hungarians' money. We cannot allow Hungarian money to be taken to Ukraine!” the prime minister said.

We Need A National Government, Not A Pro-Ukraine One!

“We will not send our sons, our weapons, or our money to Ukraine! Hungary needs a national government, not a pro-Ukraine government!” the prime minister said.

– “They want to strip Hungarians of their wealth through three channels. The first is taking our money to Ukraine. The EU supports the war but has no money, so it takes out loans and wants to pass them on to Ukraine. The Ukrainians would only have to repay them if they defeat the Russians and receive compensation. It is clear they will not be able to repay them, so the member states will end up paying,” the prime minister warned. He added that even more money would be sent to Ukraine. “The next government’s task will be to say no to these demands,” Orban stressed.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Debrecen kampány választás
Viktor Orban in the city of Debrecen (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)

When the war broke out, Hungary helped people in need, opening its borders to fleeing Ukrainians and providing assistance. As a result, he said:

We stand clean before the Lord.

We did what had to be done, but they cannot ask us to ruin Hungary for their sake,” PM Orban pointed out.

– “The second way they want to drain us is by cutting Hungary off from cheap Russian energy, which would make it impossible to sustain regulated fuel prices and utility bill reductions,” Orban warned.

He said that since 2010, the government has taken around 15,000 billion forints from banks and large retail chains, which, as he put it, was used to support pensioners and young people.

He added that if “energy policymakers delegated from Shell and bankers from Erste” came to power, they would begin stripping Hungarian families of their wealth. He also said that in the coming period action must be taken against foreign intelligence services.

He called it unacceptable that “Tisza Party members invited foreign intelligence services here to help them win the election.”

Orban said the past four years had been unfair. “We have made progress, but we would have achieved much more if we had not had to live in the shadow of war,” he said. He recalled that the 13th-month pension had been reinstated and the 14th-month pension had begun to be introduced. He said Hungary would reach an average income of one million forints in the next term, and nearly five million people would be working in the country.

Family Support: A World Record

– “On top of all this, we have set a world record in supporting families. Mothers of at least two children are now exempt from personal income tax for life,” he said.

He added that no matter how difficult the coming years may be, they will continue their family policy. There are student loans, worker loans, and people under 25 do not pay income tax. The prime minister asked young people not to forget to thank older generations, because their work makes this possible.

– “I have also learned how great the difference is between us and our opponents. The lesson is that” he said.

 you cannot build a campaign on anger — the Tisza Party wants to do this, and it will be their downfall,

– “But we here believe in the power of love. Celebration is always stronger than destruction,” the prime minister said.

Viktor Orban: Three Million Fidesz Votes Are Needed!

– “We have known each other for a long time, so we speak frankly. I can say that the past four years were unfair, but the coming years will not be easy either,” the prime minister said. “In 2022 we came together against the war, and we must renew that now. At least three million votes are needed for Hungary to remain safe. But we can only reach that number if everyone talks to everyone else and convinces them that Fidesz is the safe choice,” he said. “We used to say ‘everyone bring one more person,’ but now we say:

everyone should bring everyone.

Every accusation against them, he said, is in fact an argument in their favor. If critics say they have been in power for a long time, he responds that experience comes from completed work. He added that he understands young people want to come to power, but there is a time for everything, and this is not that time.

What we need now is experience and a steady hand.

In the final stretch of the campaign, PM Orban will also speak at additional locations: on Friday in Szekesfehervar, and on Saturday he will close the campaign in Budapest at Szentharomsag Square.

Laszlo Papp: We Have Every Reason To Be Proud Of Debrecen

– “Since the political transition, Debrecen has advanced further than any other Hungarian city. From this perspective, the future also looks very promising,” said Laszlo Papp, Fidesz mayor of Debrecen.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Debrecen kampány választás
Peace March in Debrecen (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)

– “There is always a huge stake in elections. One wrong decision is enough, and then decades are needed to correct the mistakes,” Papp warned.

If in 2015 the refugee camp had not been closed with the government’s help, Debrecen would now have the largest number of migrants, and public safety would not be what it is today,

– he said.

– “On April 12, only Fidesz, because Fidesz is the only safe choice,” the mayor emphasized.

 

Hunor Kelemen: We Are Responsible For One Another!

Hunor Kelemen, president of the RMDSZ, also spoke in Debrecen. He said that people are responsible for one another, and that this was reflected in Viktor Orban’s daily work. He recalled that in order to ensure that ethnic Hungarians outside Hungary’s borders could again belong to the nation in a legal sense, Orban amended the constitution.

The RMDSZ president said a Hungarian man from the Nyarad region called him and asked him to deliver his message there. The man said that in difficult times a leader is needed who can protect the country and the nation. “Those who think one year ahead plant grain. Those who think ten years ahead plant fruit trees. Those who think in terms of a lifetime raise children. A true leader thinks in terms of generations.” According to Kelemen, this is why the vast majority in Transylvania support Viktor Orban.

Diana Szeles: Let Us Not Allow Destruction To Win!

“Do not forget that we vote on Sunday, and it should not just be us there, but everyone,” said Dia Szeles. The Fidesz candidate for the 2nd constituency in Hajdu-Bihar County called Debrecen 

“the city of survival.”

– “What is needed for Debrecen to survive?” she asked. She then said stability and security are required, and only Fidesz can provide this. “I feel that we will stand up for our country on Sunday,” she said. She added that Fidesz can ensure the future. There is no development in war, only destruction. “Let us not allow destruction to win!” she urged.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban's nationwide tour in Debrecen (Photo: PM's Communications Department, Zoltan Fischer)

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