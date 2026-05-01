European Commission Once Again Targets Hungarians’ Wallets

According to calculations by the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, European governments have allocated more than ten billion euros to fiscal measures, including reductions in fuel taxes, to ease the impact of the war on energy bills.

In Slovakia, drivers of cars registered abroad pay a regulated diesel price that is fixed weekly and follows prices in neighboring countries, while drivers of cars registered in Slovakia benefit from a lower price, the Commission said.

Slovakia introduced these measures at the end of March, and Prime Minister Robert Fico described them as “positive discrimination” against fuel tourists, especially those coming from Poland. “We reached a situation where dozens of petrol stations in northern Slovakia were literally emptied, as prices there were lower than in Poland,” Fico said at the time.