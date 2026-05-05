Migration: Peter Magyar’s Government to Start on a Brussels-Mandated Track

“If the Orban government is unable or unwilling to do so, it must bear the political and financial consequences of the resulting hundreds of billions in EU fines,” he said at the time.

All this suggests that changes to the legal border regime can be expected from the new Hungarian government.

Under the logic of EU law, the daily penalty accrues until the member state fully complies with the earlier court ruling. The 2024 Luxembourg decision explicitly states that the fine applies to each day of delay. This also means that a change of government alone is insufficient to halt the payments. The obligation rests not with a particular administration, but with the member state itself. The Commission has only limited technical discretion in enforcement and cannot unilaterally alter the court-imposed sanctions. A swift resolution would require the new government to adopt asylum regulations acceptable to Brussels as soon as possible.

Photo: MTI/Rosta Tibor

Strict Expectations Outlined

Brussels expects member states to implement the new EU migration and asylum pact, set to take effect in the summer of 2026. Under the agreement, which enters into force on June 12, 2026, 21,000 asylum seekers are to be relocated within the European Union. Less-affected countries will be required to provide a total of 420 million euros under the solidarity mechanism established by the 2024 asylum reform. Member states have three options: accept asylum seekers, provide technical assistance, or make financial contributions. Each country may choose its approach.

According to the Commission’s assessment, Hungary is not currently under significant migratory pressure. Accordingly, the Hungarian government would be expected to contribute proportionally—either by accepting migrants or by making financial contributions.

If Hungary’s legal framework changes, migrants who submit asylum claims in the country could, under the Dublin Regulation, be returned there in the future.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI/EPA/AFP/John Thys)