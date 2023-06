Harminc ország fegyverarzenáljával harcol Ukrajna Oroszországgal szemben

Poland and Slovakia will jointly transfer 33 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine



🇵🇱 20 from #Poland

🇸🇰 13 from #Slovakia



Yesterday it became known that Slovak government decided to send Slovakia's all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to #Ukraine.



Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced… pic.twitter.com/sQTc1ZHc33