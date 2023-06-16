Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

A $145 uniform received from the US, a pair of boots for $100, an $850 bulletproof vest from the Netherlands and a $350 helmet from Sweden… Today, this is what the equipment of a typical Ukrainian soldier fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war may look like.

The soldiers will leave for the front in the morning: they will travel in armored troop carriers worth 1 or 2 million US dollars from Belgium, Germany or Poland. Upon arrival, using their $3,000 US-made thermal imaging cameras, they will soon be able to spot the Russian enemy forces and launch an attack with their Howitzer artillery pieces costing some half a million dollars that they have received either from Denmark, or from Portugal. For around three thousand dollars a shot.

In the meantime, Ukrainian troops fighting for their homeland can catch the news on the radio about another Russian bombardment of Kiev. In the capital, the air raid siren goes off and the $285 million NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, received from Canada, Norway or the United States, gets activated, protecting the population with missiles each worth 1.2 million dollars. One thing is for sure: war is an expensive "endeavor."