Orbán Viktor: A háborús helyzet minden korábbinál súlyosabb

magyar

Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Wittich Zoltán
1 órája
Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

The Russia-Ukraine war began nearly eighteen months ago, and Kiev is not only holding its own against the Russian Bear, but it launched an official counter-offensive on Saturday. So, the world's 15th strongest military power is fighting the second, albeit with huge Western assistance. We looked at how much weaponry and support Kiev has received since the war broke out.

A $145 uniform received from the US, a pair of boots for $100, an $850 bulletproof vest from the Netherlands and a $350 helmet from Sweden… Today, this is what the equipment of a typical Ukrainian soldier fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war may look like.

 

The soldiers will leave for the front in the morning: they will travel in armored troop carriers worth 1 or 2 million US dollars from Belgium, Germany or Poland. Upon arrival, using their $3,000 US-made thermal imaging cameras, they will soon be able to spot the Russian enemy forces and launch an attack with their Howitzer artillery pieces costing some half a million dollars that they have received either from Denmark, or from Portugal. For around three thousand dollars a shot.

In the meantime, Ukrainian troops fighting for their homeland can catch the news on the radio about another Russian bombardment of Kiev. In the capital, the air raid siren goes off and the $285 million NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, received from Canada, Norway or the United States, gets activated, protecting the population with missiles each worth 1.2 million dollars. One thing is for sure: war is an expensive "endeavor."

Above, we described a possible, yet fictitious series of events. However, the values of the specific pieces of equipment are real.

 

The main sponsor: America

Since the war broke out in February last year, Ukraine has received huge quantities of Western weapons and equipment. But how much? Answering this question is a difficult task during an active, ongoing conflict. In particular because, while most countries tend to announce their sending of missiles, ammunition or even air defense systems to help Kiev, they don’ t always disclose the exact quantities and the types of gear. 

Although the Forum on the Arms Trade - a site scrutinizing humanitarian, economic and military transfers - provides a comprehensive collection, neither it, nor any public reports compiled by the individual defense ministries, for instance in the UK or the US , will provide complete accuracy.

 

Nevertheless, from the full scope of information that has been released, it is possible to estimate the minimum number of items that Ukraine has already received, and even to make further cautious estimates regarding the total stock piles by considering the prices and the items, as well as the countries’ willingness to give. Of course, the sent items have not arrived in the war-torn country all at once, and are constantly being utilized and consumed. 

All in all, our conservative estimate is that some 60 helicopters (for example two Mi-8s from Lithuania), 40 fighters (including, for example, 13 Mig-29s from Slovakia), 215 million rounds of ammunition, nearly 6,000 armored transport, combat and other military ground vehicles (like, for instance, the Australian Bushmaster, or the US M113 fully tracked, armored personnel carrier), have arrived in Ukraine so far.

Around a thousand tanks, mainly German Leopards and British Bradleys, have been handed over to the Ukrainians, but the American Abrams will also arrive soon. In addition, some 10,000 drones and 100,000 anti-tank missile systems have also reached the war-torn country. The latter, military experts say, is able to destroy even a military tank from four kilometers away.

Kiev's Western allies however, have sent Ukraine not only weapons, but also equipment to protect soldiers and lives - helmets, body armor, medical equipment, radar systems - worth around 1 billion US dollars.

Kiev is receiving massive Western support in its war against Russia, a conflict in which the United States is by far the biggest supporter.


According to a statement released by the US Defense Department, Washington has spent 42 billion dollars on security assistance to Kiev so far, "demonstrating its sustained and firm commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." 

 

The 15th strongest against the 2nd? 

In providing assistance to Kiev, Washington and the other countries are invoking the collective security of the UN Charter, stressing that they will provide joint support, even with military means, if one of them is attacked.

However, experts argue that the Russia-Ukraine war is a "distinctly cheap conflict" for the US, since 42 billion dollars out of the country’s 2,000 billion dollar annual defense budget "looks like a good deal to sideline Russia."

Data from Global Firepower, a site that calculates the aggregate military might of countries based on more than sixty individual factors - such as the number of soldiers they have, their financial situation and geographical location – also highlight this. 

 

According to this, Russia comes in second right after the United States. They are followed by China, India and the UK. France is ranked 9th, Poland is in the 20th place, while Germany is in the 25th spot on the ranking.

Ukraine is 15th on the list, but the country was only in the 25th place in 2021, and the aforementioned Western military assistance has played a major role in this significant progress.

 

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian soldiers up in arms (Photo: Andy Vermaut / Twitter)

Háború Ukrajnában

Urániumot tartalmazó lövedékeket küldene Washington az ukránoknak

A dosszié összes cikke

