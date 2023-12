Megbénította Bajorországot a havazás + videók

Munich is now under the thick blanket of Snow. It’s been snowing in Munich from past 3 days and now it’s forecasted for today as well.

..

..

..

Never seen such massive snowfall here in #Munich in recent times ❄️⛄️🎄🇩🇪

..

..

..

Record Breaking Snowfall #München #snowymunich

..

..… pic.twitter.com/NIpsy29L7n