Valentin-napi iskolai lövöldözést tervezett egy tinilány

Teenager frm #Mooresville #Indiana #TrinityShockley lands in #MorganCountyJail without bond on charges of conspiray for murder &plotting a mass shooting #MooresvilleHighSchool on #ValentinesDay She was obsessed with#NicholasCruz in #ParklandSchoolShooting #Transgender#ABCNews pic.twitter.com/ju2L9U3rSl