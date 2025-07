Rekordmennyiségű drónnal támadt Oroszország + videó

🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸🇷🇺🇰🇵



Russia fired more than 440 drones & 32 missiles at Ukraine in "one of the most terrifying" strikes on Ukraine, — President Zelenskyy



During the night, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Zaporozhye, Chernihiv, Zhitomir, Kirovograd & Nikolaev regions were attacked.



