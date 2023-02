Kiderült, hol folytathatja pályafutását Franck Boli

Sources: Portland Timbers are signing forward Franck Boli from Ferencváros. Boli will hit the cap as a TAM signing. Not a long-term guaranteed deal, giving POR flexibility.



Boli, 29, had 42g/11a in 126 apps in Hungary. 2 goals in 77 mins in 2020-21 Champions League group stage.