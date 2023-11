A Ferencváros játékosa történelmi mérföldkőhöz érkezett

𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐈𝐂 reaches 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goals scored in the #ehfcl 🎉



She is the 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 in history to join this exclusive club 👏#clw #DareToRise pic.twitter.com/8mRHVIlAe4