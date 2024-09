A Liverpool edzője nem volt elájulva Szoboszlaiék kedves gesztusától

"I like how they played more than they way they sang for me!" 🤣



It was an ideal result for Liverpool on Arne Slot's birthday... and he reveals what his players got him on his special day 🎂



🎙 @Becky_Ives_ | 📺 #GoalsShowXtra on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7pBJm95Erv