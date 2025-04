A Fradi dániai bravúrja után az Odense trénere figyelmeztette a zöld-fehéreket + videó

What a goal!!🔥 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗮 𝗗𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗮 has ice in her veins! 🧊🥶 #ehfcl #CLW #handball pic.twitter.com/btnIroxOaW