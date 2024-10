Erről van szó!

Orbán Viktor

PM Orban: Instead of Representing European Interests, Brussels Bent on Bringing Down Hungarian Government

In his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reported on the week's clash in the EP - as he put it "the rock and roll in Strasbourg"-, the challenges facing the Hungarian economy and the government interventions for affordable housing, for raising average income to one million forints, for providing workers' credit, and the Demjan Sandor program for SMEs.