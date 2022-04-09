Zoltán Kovács to CNN: Hungary will not send weapons or soldiers to Ukraine

Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor for CNN, asked the Secretary of State to explain the differing opinion of the Hungarians on this issue.

Zoltán Kovács rejected the assumption that this is the Hungarian approach. He said,

Hungary is not isolating itself; we stand by the NATO and EU decisions 100 percent. He explained that Hungary does not want to be dragged into this war.

The anchor supported her argument by citing Prime Minister Orbán Viktor’s statements at the international press conference after the election victory where he stated that it would not be a problem for Hungary to pay for gas in rubles if necessary. “What is the explanation?” asked Amanpour.