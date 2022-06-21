Security of the Jewish community is guaranteed in Hungary

“In recent years we have seen several important studies utilizing various methodologies on the life of Jewish communities. It was difficult to fit these results into a scientific, comparative database, and it was even more challenging to establish uniform, objective measures from these studies in order to be able to truly improve Jewish lives and communities in their respective countries,” said Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman and the founder of European Jewish Association which, along with the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH) - Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (MAZSIHISZ), organized the annual conference. The Rabbi pointed out that one of the biggest challenges facing European Jews is the restriction of religious freedom. The aim of the conference was to allow local Jewish leaders to share and discuss their challenges and to establish a common action plan with all participants to protect Jewish communities.

“Throughout the past few years, Hungarian Jews have felt that public safety has improved and we are pleased to see that the presence of the European Jewish Association confirms this,”

– stated Slomó Köves, Chief Rabbi of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH) – Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (MAZSIHISZ). He expressed that the close cooperation between the Hungarian government and the local Jewish communities brought immediate improved results regarding their safety – including, among other things, constitutional and legal amendments as well as police handling of antisemitic cases. “The joint work of the Jewish community and the government is the key to reducing negative emotions and opinions towards Jews in Hungarian society,” said Slomó Köves.