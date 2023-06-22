Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

Migrants arriving in Western European countries in droves regularly beat, rob and humiliate Europeans, and then threaten to kill them if they report the incident to the police.

One such case occurred recently in Sweden, where an elderly Swedish man was being strangled and beaten on public transport. In the video, a member of a gang of young migrants can be seen beating his victim, while his companions cheer him on and urge him to kill the man.

Suicidal Sweden: Migrant youth beat and strangled an older man riding a train.



The terrorists urged their friends to harm the man, even calling for his to be cut!



Remind me again, what benefits has Sweden experienced since flooding their country with third-world migrants?

Sweden's National Police Commissioner Anders Thornberg has previously said that a vicious spiral has developed in Sweden in relation to the acts of migrant gangs. He believes that serious violence is becoming more frequent and that growing numbers of people are crossing the line where they feel justified in using lethal weapons in conflicts.

Sweden is not the only EU country where migrants can do practically anything without risk of prosecution. Even in Brussels, a center of the EU, hell regularly breaks loose on the streets, especially in the primarily migrant-populated areas of the city. A video posted on Twitter shows a gang of migrant background individuals beating two men for fun. Even after one of the victims is on the ground, they do not cease, but immediately start kicking him.

just scroll,nothing important to see here....only some black migrants beat a white man in Brussels

Migrants are increasingly committing violent attacks, typically in groups, against minors. Recently, in the Irish city of Galway, a defenseless student was beaten up by a gang of four migrants who then robbed the unfortunate youth.

Footage emerges of 4 migrant thugs beating a defenceless Irish student in Galway.

They attacked him and beat him on the ground as he cried out in pain looking for help.

They then stole his belongings.

This is Ireland 2023 🇮🇪

Follow us for more and retweet 🔄#IrelandIsFull… pic.twitter.com/V1RSeZ6y2t — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) April 10, 2023

Violence against young people is not a new phenomenon; it had earlier already become very popular in Sweden for perpetrators to humiliate their victims during attacks. Victims are abducted, taken to a place unknown to them, then tortured, beaten and finally stripped and robbed. Lately, however, this technique of intimidation has spread to other Western countries, including the Netherlands, where several videos of such incidents have been posted on social media sites.

Weer een video waarbij een Nederlandse jongen in elkaar wordt geslagen. Is dit de nieuwe trend in Nederland geworden?

In one of the clips posted at the end of May, a gang of migrants can be seen forcing a Dutch boy who is unable to defend himself to kneel, then start kicking, beating and spitting on him amidst verbal insults.

Een Nederlands meisje wordt vernederd en gedwongen om op haar knieën excuses aan te bieden aan allochtone meisjes. Daarna wordt ze geslagen en voor "kankerhoertje" uitgemaakt.



Het kan toch niet anders dan dat dit racisme is tegenover Nederlanders?

A similar case happened to a native Dutch girl, who was humiliated in her own country by individuals of immigrant background. The girl was forced to kneel by a migrant gang, was repeatedly hit and called a "cancerous prostitute".