Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

Migrants arriving in Western European countries in droves regularly beat, rob and humiliate Europeans, and then threaten to kill them if they report the incident to the police.
One such case occurred recently in Sweden, where an elderly Swedish man was being strangled and beaten on public transport. In the video, a member of a gang of young migrants can be seen beating his victim, while his companions cheer him on and urge him to kill the man.
Sweden's National Police Commissioner Anders Thornberg has previously said that a vicious spiral has developed in Sweden in relation to the acts of migrant gangs. He believes that serious violence is becoming more frequent and that growing numbers of people are crossing the line where they feel justified in using lethal weapons in conflicts.
Sweden is not the only EU country where migrants can do practically anything without risk of prosecution. Even in Brussels, a center of the EU, hell regularly breaks loose on the streets, especially in the primarily migrant-populated areas of the city. A video posted on Twitter shows a gang of migrant background individuals beating two men for fun. Even after one of the victims is on the ground, they do not cease, but immediately start kicking him.
Migrants are increasingly committing violent attacks, typically in groups, against minors. Recently, in the Irish city of Galway, a defenseless student was beaten up by a gang of four migrants who then robbed the unfortunate youth.
Violence against young people is not a new phenomenon; it had earlier already become very popular in Sweden for perpetrators to humiliate their victims during attacks. Victims are abducted, taken to a place unknown to them, then tortured, beaten and finally stripped and robbed. Lately, however, this technique of intimidation has spread to other Western countries, including the Netherlands, where several videos of such incidents have been posted on social media sites.
In one of the clips posted at the end of May, a gang of migrants can be seen forcing a Dutch boy who is unable to defend himself to kneel, then start kicking, beating and spitting on him amidst verbal insults.
A similar case happened to a native Dutch girl, who was humiliated in her own country by individuals of immigrant background. The girl was forced to kneel by a migrant gang, was repeatedly hit and called a "cancerous prostitute".