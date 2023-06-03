The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), a transnational alliance of European political parties, held its congress in Stockholm at the end of May. The politicians of the Hungarian Momentum party also attended, and spoke at the event. Voicing his opinion, ALDE Vice-President Daniel Berg stressed that sending tanks and fighter jets was not enough, more measures are needed. He also believes that European countries must brace themselves for war.

Fortunately, military aid to Ukraine now includes not just ammunition, but also tanks, air defense and fighter jets, but hopefully there is more we can do. In the meantime, however, European countries appeared to have realized that the old Latin adage - if you want peace, prepare for war - still holds true,

Momentum’s politician said. It is noteworthy that he is also the chairman of ALDE’s security and defense working group, so his position concerning the war is crucially important. Mr Berg’s speech begins at the 18-minute mark in the video.

It appears that Hungary's Dollar Left continues its incitement to war, relentlessly advocating armed support for Ukraine, which would drag Hungary into the conflict, but now they also want to send young Europeans to their deaths. It is no coincidence that the Hungarian left wing has been consistent in its belligerent stance since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. In the meantime, it turned out that their election campaign was backed from the United States with some $11 million via George Soros, a key financier of the governing Democrats, as the daily Magyar Nemzet wrote recently, citing a piece from the Origo news portal.