Brussels recommends that we bankrupt families and pensioners

– It's none of their business. They propose that we destroy the Hungarian economy and people. What they are asking for is austerity, PM Orban told Kossuth Radio's ”Good Morning, Hungary” programme, in response to the European Commission's recommendation that the Hungarian government should abolish its scheme of utility bill reductions. Mr Orban stressed that there was a consensus on this issue among Hungarians that went beyond party politics.

– Hungary must stand up for its interests, PM Orban said, stressing that any proposal leading to austerity must be rejected. He also indicated that

formulating the budget is a national competence.

Defence budget

We are living in a time of war, Hungary's prime minister said, adding that we need to defend ourselves, so we need to protect jobs, the value of pensions and families. This is why next year's budget will be a defence budget.

Mr Orban underlined that the budget must meet a wide range of objectives.

– We have a good finance minister, and we could not find a more seasoned and committed minister in the whole of Europe. I feel that the budget is safe with him, PM Orban said, expressing approval of Mihaly Varga's work. Perhaps the only person who has comparable experience is Mr Babis, the Czech Republic's former finance minister, who later became the country's prime minister, he added.

The prime minister emphasized that inflation will not go down on its own, it must be brought down. he said this was a big commitment for the government, adding that inflation must be in single digits by year's end.

– The war is also raging on the energy market, not just on the front line, Mr Orban said.

– As Hungary is the fastest-growing country and the one that needs the most energy, an increase in energy prices has serious repercussions, he added. This is why it is necessary to bring down inflation, he stressed.

He drew attention to the fact that Brussels' left-wing leadership has been so pre-occupied with Paks 2 that the construction is now behind schedule.

– If we were not at war but rather on the road to peace, then all of a sudden the economic situation would be easier and inflation would drop, he noted.

PM Orban on Budapest Mayor: They’ve lost their mind!

Hungary's premier stressed that there are winners and losers in war, and that those who suffer the most are those who lose their loved ones.The situation in the East is unchanged, the war has entered a very violent phase, he said. When the left says that we are at war with Russia, they don't know what they are talking about. It's a statement that no one in their right mind since the 2nd World War can afford to make. It opens the knife in one's pocket," PM Orban said, reacting to the words of Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.

Talking about war is part of the war itself, the premier said, but since we are not in the war, we are on the outside looking in.

– It is not our war, even though it is close by, Mr Orban clarified.

We are more relaxed, although everyone in the West is enthusiastic, he added, stressing - in reference to Ukraine - that every person in their right mind knows that if a country attacks, it will lose three times as much as the one that defends itself. Mr Orban said the warring sides must be convinced that a ceasefire is necessary.



Sooner or later people will force out peace in the elections, he said, because the majority of people are not pro-war. This will be difficult for those who are far away and keep sending their money from a distance, he said, opining that the number of pro-peace voters is growing.

There's no need to deal with the EP

Mr Orban explained why we, Hungarians, will be vindicated later, adding that European politics has its own rhythm.

We were the only ones who said no during the migration crisis, and others would later say that Hungary was right. It'll be the same on the issue of war,

– the prime minister noted, adding that he was confident that this moment was not far.

– If you are Hungarian, you have to stand up for what is right. History shows that when we have failed to do so, we have lost, recalled Hungary's premier. Reacting to the European Parliament's wish to take away from Hungary the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, Mr Orban underlined that this was an irrelevant issue, and that the EP had nothing to do with it.

– Hungary must deal with the important issues, he said.

Mr Orbán stressed that Turkey is the gateway to Europe. He welcomed the victory of President Erdogan, stressing that the Turkey's head of state will not let the 4 million refugees out of his country. Had he not won, some 2-3 million would have been let loose on us, and he would have been replaced by a pro-war president who is a local man of George Soros, he said. Mr Orban also underlined that Russian gas came in via Turkey.

So, we needed President Erdogan's victory like a loaf of bread, PM Orban said.

According to PM Orban, Hungarian interests must be represented in the triangle of Berlin, Moscow and Ankara/Istanbul, and all three relations are stable and developing well. The most critical relationship at the moment is the German one, he added.