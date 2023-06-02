időjárás 22°C Anita , Kármen 2023. június 2.
Anita, Kármen
2023. június 2.
In the center of Zvečan, you may feel there are more soldiers in the town than locals

This is how Hungarian KFOR soldiers experienced the riots – exclusive interview from Kosovo

Ternovácz Áron (Zvecsán)
34 perce
This is how Hungarian KFOR soldiers experienced the riots – exclusive interview from Kosovo

What were the first-hand experiences of Hungarian soldiers about the Kosovo riots? Are the locals hostile to KFOR soldiers since the incident? Do the soldiers feel homesick after six months in Kosovo? These are some of the questions we asked Lieutenant Colonel Istvan Levente Nagy, commander of the 28th shift of the Hungarian Defence Forces’ KFOR contingent in Kosovo, who was present in Zvečan when the riots unfolded.

– A situation, such as the one that's unfolded in Zvečan, does not usually come out of thin air. There was palpable tension over the outcome of the elections. We were in high readiness and expected unrest and riots. We received our instructions, made the necessary preparations and were ready to carry out the task.

As soldiers, our primary concern is to guarantee peace in all circumstances. Whether the task arises at home or abroad, as Hungarian soldiers, we will always stand our ground, because this is our duty.

– Lieutenant Colonel Istvan Levente Nagy, commander of the 28th shift of the Hungarian Defence Forces' KFOR Contingent, told Magyar Nemzet in an exclusive interview in Kosovo, near Mitrovica.

Nagy Levente István alezredes, a Magyar Honvédség KFOR Kontingens 28. váltásának parancsnoka. Koszovó
The Lieutenant Colonel was also present in the settlement in Kosovo when the riots took place (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

As is known, on Monday, soldiers  of the Hungarian Defence Forces serving as part of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Zvečan - a town in Kosovo - were deployed for crowd dispersal operations. In the clash, the protesters also used improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and most of the injuries were caused by shrapnel. Besides soldiers from other countries, a total of 27 Hungarian troops were wounded, fifteen of them seriously.

 

”I saw as my comrades went down" 

The situation has evolved as a result of the mayoral elections in northern Kosovo on April 23, where the majority of Serbs decided to boycott the early elections. This has led to a turnout of only 3.47%, with Albanian mayors securing victories, which triggered riots in the region last Friday. These continued on Monday morning with clashes between police and local Serbs on the streets at the mayors' offices of three municipalities. Authorities have deployed KFOR, the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo to the affected municipalities in a bid to prevent the situation from escalating.

 In Zvečan, I was also on the scene. And I saw as our comrades went down.

– Everyone acted according to their training. The designated soldiers transported the wounded to a safe place and began their medical treatment. The rest of the team continued to carry out the assigned task in a professional manner, said the lieutenant colonel. He added that Italian, Polish and US troops were also on the scene.  In such a situation, your nationality doesn't matter. As soldiers, we help each other.

 

”We all have one task in Kosovo: to bring peace and security,"

–  he added. The commander also revealed that many of the Hungarian troops continued their duties even despite their injuries, and some returned to their comrades after a short medical treatment. He said most of the injured soldiers who were transported back to their countries of origin have plans to return to KFOR, which they'll probably do, the lieutenant colonel added. In response to our question, Istvan Levente Nagy said that their equipment was made for crowd dispersal, and is suitable for that task. 

 

What are Hungarian soldiers doing in Kosovo?

KFOR's 1999 mission kicked off with around 50 thousand troops, but that number has now dropped to less than 4 thousand. Fully, 27 countries are involved in this peace-keeping operation, but the largest number of troops are provided by three countries: Italy (715), the United States (561) and Hungary (469). Accordingly, these three countries play a dominant role in KFOR's leadership. KFOR generally performs observer and support tasks: in peacetime, they mainly patrol and monitor the security situation.

We think it's important to alternate between patrolling and training. This way, our soldiers can stay alert at all times,

– the lieutenant colonel revealed. In fact, the international peacekeeping force is the third tier of Kosovo's security system: in case a problem arises, Kosovo's security organizations will be the first to intervene, followed by the EU's Rule of Law Mission (EULEX).

If they, too, prove insufficient for tackling a situation, then KFOR is deployed as a third step.

 

This is the default mechanism, Istvan Levente Nagy revealed, adding that KFOR's commander - as the person in charge of Kosovo's security -may decide to use his own available forces instead of the local units. This is what happened in Zvečan. Since the incident they have been to the village twice and have not sensed any hostility from the locals, but - after such an incident - they are conducting their work with extreme caution and increased vigilance, he said. In response to our question, he said the troops, for security reasons, are not allowed to leave town in civilian clothes in their off-duty hours.

 

KFOR soldiers never stop patrolling

The roads of northern Kosovo are patrolled by KFOR soldiers almost constantly. Peacekeepers have stepped up their patrols in the small Serb enclaves and church centers in parts of the former Serb province. In downtown Zvečan, there is a feeling that there are more soldiers than locals.

The roads of northern Kosovo are patrolled by KFOR soldiers almost constantly. Photo: Zoltan Havran 

There is a peacekeeping force - Austrian, American, or Polish - on practically every corner. The town hall building, the scene of earlier riots, was surrounded by barbed wire and cordons, which the local residents have draped with Serbia's national flags. Civilians are unable to approach the building. Serb national music is being played in the vicinity of the site, and locals are sitting outside on benches in droves. The are chatting casually and don't al all look sad. The hot asphalt still bears traces of cars set on fire during the riots.

 

KFOR soldiers, and the family

– What can a Hungarian soldier learn during his mission in Kosovo? He can experience what it means to work with soldiers of other nationalities, he can experience what it means to work within NATO, and he can also familiarize himself with a system of tasks that he has no opportunity to engage in at home, the lieutenant colonel said, adding that most of the soldiers have volunteered for this mission. The assignment is for six months, and then the next contingent comes. Many return several times to serve, Istvan Levente Nagy said, adding, however, that six months is a long time.

Of course, everyone misses their family, their loved ones, and their usual surroundings.

– But as soldiers, we must also be able to carry out our mission far from home. We are fully prepared for this, the lieutenant colonel said in conclusion. 

A KFOR erői lepték el Zvecsánt

Cover photo: Lieutenant Colonel Istvan Levente Nagy, commander of the 28th shift of the Hungarian Defence Forces' KFOR Contingent in Kosovo (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Brussels recommends that we bankrupt families and pensioners

Brussels recommends that we bankrupt families and pensioners

PM Orban: If we had a ceasefire, inflation would also drop faster.
Securing an ambassadorial post under Biden carries a price tag

Securing an ambassadorial post under Biden carries a price tag

Despite his lofty campaign promises, President Biden selected his ambassadors not on the basis of expertise, as money proved to be a more compelling argument.
A region overrun by migrants: this is the situation at the Serbia-Hungary border

A region overrun by migrants: this is the situation at the Serbia-Hungary border

Subotica and the surrounding areas have been inundated by illegal immigrants again.
Attila Demko: Attack on Belgorod may have been a distraction

Attila Demko: Attack on Belgorod may have been a distraction

Although the Ukrainian counter-offensive promised for the spring has not been launched yet, there are some signs indicating that its preparations are underway.
Washington reproaches Zelensky

Washington reproaches Zelensky

The Biden administration has warned Kyiv to keep its priorities in mind, according to an analyst with the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights.
Csaba Latorcai: The European Parliament's move is unacceptable

Csaba Latorcai: The European Parliament's move is unacceptable

The EP bases its draft resolution on left-wing accusations, according to Hungary's deputy minister for regional development.
