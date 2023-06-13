Warsaw: Relocation will only attract new migrants to Europe

Poland has two principles in mind when it comes to migration: on the one hand, the destination countries must be chosen voluntarily by the migrants fleeing war or economic hardship, and on the other, the principle of voluntary action also applies to the host countries, the Polish foreign minister explained.

He stressed that, in his view, both principles were violated by the new EU plan.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki already indicated on Thursday that

Poland will not accept the draft legislation on the distribution of migrants and will not pay for its refusal to accept migrants.

During his press conference on Monday, PM Morawiecki recalled that the Polish government - together with the Czech Republic and Hungary - had already opposed a previous version of the EU's migrant distribution mechanism, which was construed in connection with the 2015 migration crisis.

On Monday Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller underlined that Poland would not back the EU's new draft proposal at any stage of the legislative process. "The solutions now envisaged will actually encourage every human trafficker (...) to continue with their activities," he said.

He also called on Polish MEPs to vote against the legislation. Following the decision reached by the EU's interior ministers on Thursday, the draft bill will go before the EP.