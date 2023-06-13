Warsaw: Relocation will only attract new migrants to Europe

The draft EU legislation on the distribution of migrants, adopted last week by the EU Justice and Home Affairs ministers, violates the principle of voluntary action for both migrants and host countries, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told a press briefing he held with his Swedish counterpart in Warsaw on Monday.
Speaking to the press following his discussions with Tobias Billstrom, Mr Rau referred to the proposal that sets out how migrants will be distributed among EU member states. He said he had indicated to his Swedish counterpart - who also represented the current rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union - that "the approach" adopted last Thursday at a meeting of EU interior ministers was "not right."
The draft proposal will not resolve the EU's migration problems, it'll only complicate the existing system,
Mr Rau opined, adding that the relocation scheme is a solution that will attract new migrants to Europe.