Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM response to Viktor Orban

In an interview with the German magazine Bild, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also responded to Viktor Orban's comments on the war.

The Hungarian prime minister, in a previous interview with Bild, emphasized that time is on Vladimir Putin's side because he has more soldiers. According to Mr Kuleba, this assessment is nonsense.

We already heard from the beginning that Ukraine was doomed. Every time we succeed on the battlefield, those voices get quieter, but then come back again. It's all just blah, blah, blah. These people talk to talk, to push their own narrative while we are on the road to victory,

the Ukrainian FM explained.

When asked whether he considered the Hungarian PM an ally of Putin, Kuleba replied,

"No. I hope he will remain an ally of the EU and NATO. But the political understanding is very similar in his office and in the Kremlin."