Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM response to Viktor Orban

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM response to Viktor Orban

In an interview with the German magazine Bild, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also responded to Viktor Orban's comments on the war.

The Hungarian prime minister, in a previous interview with Bild, emphasized that time is on Vladimir Putin's side because he has more soldiers. According to Mr Kuleba, this assessment is nonsense.

We already heard from the beginning that Ukraine was doomed. Every time we succeed on the battlefield, those voices get quieter, but then come back again. It's all just blah, blah, blah. These people talk to talk, to push their own narrative while we are on the road to victory,

the Ukrainian FM explained.

When asked whether he considered the Hungarian PM an ally of Putin, Kuleba replied,

"No. I hope he will remain an ally of the EU and NATO. But the political understanding is very similar in his office and in the Kremlin."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gives interview to journalist from the Associated Press in Kiev on 26 December 2022 (Photo: MTI/AP/Efrem Lukackij)

Ajánló

Hungarian Left's election campaign illegally financed from US, says MEP

Hungarian Left's election campaign illegally financed from US, says MEP

Illegal foreign interference in the Hungarian electoral process is a violation of Hungary's sovereignty, Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP said on Saturday.
Women in Germany at risk from illegal immigration

Women in Germany at risk from illegal immigration

Christian Democrats demand that migrant crime no longer be a taboo topic in Germany.
Brussels to force a city-sized migrant ghetto on Hungary

Brussels to force a city-sized migrant ghetto on Hungary

The European Union has decided that we take in at least 10,000 migrants a year, or even more.
Battle rages on between those against migration and Soros's empire

Battle rages on between those against migration and Soros's empire

The controversy surrounding migrant quotas show that the problem has not disappeared, the director of analysis at the Nezopont Institute told Magyar Nemzet.
Italy's PM satisfied with EU summit developments

Italy's PM satisfied with EU summit developments

It's important that the European Union pay attention to the masses arriving via the Mediterranean, Italy's prime minister says.
Still no agreement on migration at EU summit

Still no agreement on migration at EU summit

In Brussels, the leaders of EU states are unable to break the deadlock.
Vélemény
Sitkei Levente

Afrika évszázada jön?

A fekete kontinensről bevándorlók Európában is törzsi vonalak mentén fognak szavazni.

