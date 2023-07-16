Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration pressure at the Hungary-Serbia border is high. In the past three months alone, police have taken action against 7341 migrants in the area, launching criminal proceedings against 229 migrants and initiating misdemeanor proceedings against 746, said Serb Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic during a visit to Makova Sedmica, a forested suburb of Subotica (Szabadka).

During these three months, 6287 illegal immigrants were taken to reception centres, 44 facilities were checked and 39 firearms were seized.

The minister had an exchange with outraged locals at a public forum public forum, which was also attended by the district chief, the mayor and police and other officials. The minister highlighted that during this time, the police temporarily seized 41 passenger vehicles from persons involved in the illegal transport of migrants until the end of the court proceedings against them.

Public forum in Subotica's Makova Sedmica community (Source: Serbia's interior ministry)

Local residents attending the forum most of all complained about the constant gunfire, people smugglers and the permanent fear they live in. The minister was asked why taxi drivers were allowed to transport illegal immigrants without hindrance to the forest along the Hungary-Serbia border, generating significant income from the activity.

Bratislav Gasic responded by asking people to cooperate with the police and find solutions to problems jointly, said a statement published on the website of Serbia's interior ministry.

However, also part of the problem are those Serb citizens who let out their farmsteads, transport migrants and sell weapons, helping migrants achieve their goal of crossing the border illegally, endangering the security of our citizens,

Serbia's interior minister pointed out.

The minister also highlighted that in the past three months, more than 1400 police officers have been on duty in this area alone, that is, around Subotica, and 75 members of Frontex are also present on the Hungary-Serbia border.

The protection of Serb citizens comes first, the police are nonstop taking action and are continuously on the ground. However, migrants persistently returning to the border zone from to reception centres poses a problem,

said the statement issued after the forum.

And migrants can do so, as in Serbia, they are accommodated in centres that follow an open-door policy. This means that once they are registered, they will be given an ID and are free to go wherever they want within the country. And they do so, according to local residents, who often see taxis in convoy driving through Subotica in the direction of the Hungarian border. In addition, shootouts between the gangs of human smugglers have become frequent occurrences.