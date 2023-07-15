időjárás 30°C Henrik , Roland 2023. július 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 30°C
Henrik, Roland
2023. július 15.
magyar

PM Orban agrees with Zelensky + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban agrees with Zelensky + video

"I am saying what President Zelensky is saying: If the Americans wanted it, there would be peace tomorrow morning," Viktor Orban said in a video message shared on his Facebook page. The prime minister said the biggest question is why the Americans do not want this.

Ukraine has already lost its sovereignty, it has no money, no military industry of its own and no capabilities to manufacture military equipment,

PM Orban noted, adding that Kyiv is also receiving the resources it needs to run the state, as well as military equipment from the West, but to the largest extent from the US.

If the United States were to say it wanted peace and let's stop the war, have a ceasefire and start negotiations, it would happen tomorrow morning,

he stressed.

Cover photo: Picture published by the Prime Minister's Press Office of PM Viktor Orban giving interview on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary programme in Sopron on 14 July 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Menczer Tamás: A magyar gyerekeket megvédjük az LMBTQ-propagandától

Menczer Tamás: A magyar gyerekeket megvédjük az LMBTQ-propagandától

origo.hu
&#34;Megvernek, majd bepakolnak a mikrobuszba&#34; - brutális sorozás Ukrajnában, az utcákról rabolnak el embereket - videók

&#34;Megvernek, majd bepakolnak a mikrobuszba&#34; - brutális sorozás Ukrajnában, az utcákról rabolnak el embereket - videók

origo.hu
Zalatnay Cini kimondta: "Győrfi Pali bevörösödött az alkoholoktól!"

Zalatnay Cini kimondta: "Győrfi Pali bevörösödött az alkoholoktól!"

borsonline.hu
Paláver: Ukrajna fenyegetőzik, hogy lekapcsolja Európát az orosz gázról

Paláver: Ukrajna fenyegetőzik, hogy lekapcsolja Európát az orosz gázról

hirtv.hu
Lehetetlen kvíz: csak a legjobbaknak sikerül megoldani - Fotó

Lehetetlen kvíz: csak a legjobbaknak sikerül megoldani - Fotó

ripost.hu
Berobbant a nyár

Berobbant a nyár

hirtv.hu
Bizarr videón, ahogyan Joe Biden egy kislány ruháját rágcsálja

Bizarr videón, ahogyan Joe Biden egy kislány ruháját rágcsálja

origo.hu
Így készítsünk lekvárt sütőben – tippek, ötletek a befőzéshez

Így készítsünk lekvárt sütőben – tippek, ötletek a befőzéshez

mindmegette.hu
„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

ripost.hu
Marco Rossi elfeledett válogatott hőse életet lehelne a karrierjébe

Marco Rossi elfeledett válogatott hőse életet lehelne a karrierjébe

magyarnemzet.hu
Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

magyarnemzet.hu
Visszavágott Orbán Balázs a tagállami vétó eltörlését kívánó külügyminisztereknek

Visszavágott Orbán Balázs a tagállami vétó eltörlését kívánó külügyminisztereknek

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

Hungary has fully implemented all its commitments under the milestones in justice system reforms.
Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

As Brussels is the biggest supporter of people smuggling, the infringement proceedings against Hungary are discredited, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.
EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

Ylva Johansson says Europe would be poorer without migrants, but she has not experienced the hardship of the crisis first hand.
New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

"This new power could be wielded to legalize certain forms of corruption," the legal expert underlined.
Distorted mirror

Distorted mirror

With virtually all the serious politicians having left the EP, the institution has become a playground for an ostentatious and loud minority by today, with only Eva Kaili and her kindred comrades remaining to execute the well-paying tasks assigned to them.
Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

The sound of gunfire almost an everyday occurrence in border towns. There is a constant police presence due to migrants.
idézőjelVélemény
Seres Attila

1991 forró nyara Odesszában

A Szovjetunió agóniája egy magyar tinédzser szemével.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu