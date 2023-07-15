PM Orban agrees with Zelensky + video

"I am saying what President Zelensky is saying: If the Americans wanted it, there would be peace tomorrow morning," Viktor Orban said in a video message shared on his Facebook page. The prime minister said the biggest question is why the Americans do not want this.

Ukraine has already lost its sovereignty, it has no money, no military industry of its own and no capabilities to manufacture military equipment,

PM Orban noted, adding that Kyiv is also receiving the resources it needs to run the state, as well as military equipment from the West, but to the largest extent from the US.

If the United States were to say it wanted peace and let's stop the war, have a ceasefire and start negotiations, it would happen tomorrow morning,

he stressed.

Cover photo: Picture published by the Prime Minister's Press Office of PM Viktor Orban giving interview on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary programme in Sopron on 14 July 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )