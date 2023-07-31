időjárás 27°C Oszkár 2023. július 31.
Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Time has also vindicated the Hungarian position on the migration crisis, the former Austrian Chancellor has said.

– Yes, I am afraid that your prime minister is right, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Hungary's public Kossuth radio in a recent interview, referring to Viktor Orban's speech delivered at the 32nd Balvanyos Summer University in Romania this year, in which Mr Orban said that the world could be ruled by two great powers in the future, and that the US and China should accept that there are two suns in the sky. As is known, Mr Kurz also spoke at this year's MCC Festival in the Hungarian city of Esztergom, where many were curious to hear his speech. Later, he gave an interview to Kossuth radio and pointed out that the deepening rift between China and the US and the war in Ukraine are certainly dividing the world we live in.

Mr Kurz believes that in this situation, Europe must find its own path in order to deal with the current situation in a smart way. The most important thing is to be economically strong, to maintain our competitiveness, because this is the basis for prosperity and strength in Europe, he said. America is pursuing a strategy of disengagement, i.e. the separation of the US and China, and there is agreement between the Democrats and the Republicans on this. I hope that Europe will find a clever, independent position here, because China is one of our most important economic partners. If economic relations become more restricted, trade will decrease and that will automatically lead to a decrease in prosperity," the former Austrian Chancellor said.

Regarding the issue of migration, Sebastian Kurz indicated that he had already taken a clear position in 2015, at the beginning of the migrant crisis, advocating that the unlimited admission of refugees could not work.

– At the time I worked very closely with Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto,but I was severely criticized and labelled a racist and a far-right politician. Time has proved us right, so we were right, and other people's views on the issue have changed,

Mr Kurz emphasized.

He said that a growing number of European politicians appear to understand that unfettered migration does not work, that it is up to the member states to decide whom they will accept, and not the people smugglers. Unfortunately, he said, there is still plenty of work to be done, because the bloc's external borders are not sufficiently protected in many areas. There is still too much illegal migration and Europe still lacks a uniform, well-functioning system.

Speaking about the 2024 European Parliament elections, Mr Kurz said it was crucial to strengthen the citizens' side against one particular leftist  tendency that will certainly hinder Europe's development. On the future of the region, his impression is that there is basically good cooperation between Austria and Hungary, good foundations, plenty of economic ties and traditionally good human relations, which is encouraging for the future.

Cover photo: Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (Photo: MTI/EPA/Christian Bruna)

 

