Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

– Yes, I am afraid that your prime minister is right, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Hungary's public Kossuth radio in a recent interview, referring to Viktor Orban's speech delivered at the 32nd Balvanyos Summer University in Romania this year, in which Mr Orban said that the world could be ruled by two great powers in the future, and that the US and China should accept that there are two suns in the sky. As is known, Mr Kurz also spoke at this year's MCC Festival in the Hungarian city of Esztergom, where many were curious to hear his speech. Later, he gave an interview to Kossuth radio and pointed out that the deepening rift between China and the US and the war in Ukraine are certainly dividing the world we live in.

Mr Kurz believes that in this situation, Europe must find its own path in order to deal with the current situation in a smart way. The most important thing is to be economically strong, to maintain our competitiveness, because this is the basis for prosperity and strength in Europe, he said. America is pursuing a strategy of disengagement, i.e. the separation of the US and China, and there is agreement between the Democrats and the Republicans on this. I hope that Europe will find a clever, independent position here, because China is one of our most important economic partners. If economic relations become more restricted, trade will decrease and that will automatically lead to a decrease in prosperity," the former Austrian Chancellor said.