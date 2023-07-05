– Hungary will not approve any additional EU funding for weapon deliveries to Ukraine until Kyiv removes OTP Bank from its list of international war sponsors, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday. Answering a question during a press conference following a meeting of the Hungarian-Jordanian mixed economic committee, Mr Szijjarto called it “outrageous, unacceptable and scandalous” that the Ukrainian authorities had added Hungary’s biggest commercial bank with some three million clients to a list of war sponsors for “deceitful and ridiculous reasons,” according to a ministry statement.
We really do feel at times that they’re messing with us, and the reason we don’t say this more often is because there’s a war going on next door, and in a situation like this one must choose their words wisely,
– he said.