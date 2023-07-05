időjárás 29°C Emese , Sarolta 2023. július 5.
"We won't approve any EU funding so long as OTP remains on Kyiv's blacklist”

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
"We won't approve any EU funding so long as OTP remains on Kyiv's blacklist”

– Hungary will not approve any additional EU funding for weapon deliveries to Ukraine until Kyiv removes OTP Bank from its list of international war sponsors, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday. Answering a question during a press conference following a meeting of the Hungarian-Jordanian mixed economic committee, Mr Szijjarto called it “outrageous, unacceptable and scandalous” that the Ukrainian authorities had added Hungary’s biggest commercial bank with some three million clients to a list of war sponsors for “deceitful and ridiculous reasons,” according to a ministry statement.

We really do feel at times that they’re messing with us, and the reason we don’t say this more often is because there’s a war going on next door, and in a situation like this one must choose their words wisely,

– he said.

– However, the fact that while we’re doing everything we can to help the Ukrainian people and Hungarians are the ones paying the price of a war that they have nothing to do with, Ukraine's reaction is to blacklist Hungary’s biggest commercial bank is taking it way too far, he stressed. Concerning Ukraine’s arguments for including OTP on the list, FM Szijjarto said he doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. „We’d love to laugh, because the things they are bringing up are ludicrous, but since the situation is serious, we’re horrified instead,” he said.

So our position is clear: until OTP is removed from the list, Hungary will not approve any further EU funding for weapon deliveries to Ukraine,

–  he said. 

– It’s not just the 500 million euros that we have just blocked that we won’t approve; it’s best if they won't submit any further proposals for funding additional weapon deliveries, Mr Szijjarto has stressed. regarding the ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession, he said the decision was „entirely in the hands of lawmakers,” noting that the government had submitted the proposal long ago. Hungary's foreign minister said he had held consultations with his Turkish counterpart on multiple occasions over the past few days and had been told that „communication will remain close,” as Ankara will continue its negotiations with Sweden and NATO. „If there is any change, we will, of course, keep our promise that Hungary will not delay the accession of any country,” he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

 

Ajánló

Sweden still confident in rapid NATO accession

Sweden still confident in rapid NATO accession

With just a few days to go until the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Swedish government still hopes that by then, the country can join the defense alliance.
"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

The riots in France clearly demonstrate that migrants are impossible to integrate, Hurgarian FM Peter Szijjarto has said.
With Macron at the helm, the situation is hopeless

With Macron at the helm, the situation is hopeless

There is no hope of saving France so long as a pro-globalization party is in power.
"Why are we tempting nuclear annihilation?"

"Why are we tempting nuclear annihilation?"

Opinions were divided on aid for Ukraine at the UN Security Council meeting.
Mob on the barricades

Mob on the barricades

France is a textbook case of what we do not want in Hungary: mass immigration, no-go zones, riots and a state that is crumbling underneath all these.
Government Spox: We'll protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners

Government Spox: We'll protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners

As long as Hungary has a national government, it will not allow the country to be dragged into war, Alexandra Szentkiralyi said.
idézőjelVélemény
Szánthó Miklós

A progresszió felfalja saját elveit

„Új Orwell” – a háború: béke, az illegális migráns: menekült, a genderfluiditás: emberi jog.

