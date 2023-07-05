– However, the fact that while we’re doing everything we can to help the Ukrainian people and Hungarians are the ones paying the price of a war that they have nothing to do with, Ukraine's reaction is to blacklist Hungary’s biggest commercial bank is taking it way too far, he stressed. Concerning Ukraine’s arguments for including OTP on the list, FM Szijjarto said he doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. „We’d love to laugh, because the things they are bringing up are ludicrous, but since the situation is serious, we’re horrified instead,” he said.

So our position is clear: until OTP is removed from the list, Hungary will not approve any further EU funding for weapon deliveries to Ukraine,

– he said.

– It’s not just the 500 million euros that we have just blocked that we won’t approve; it’s best if they won't submit any further proposals for funding additional weapon deliveries, Mr Szijjarto has stressed. regarding the ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession, he said the decision was „entirely in the hands of lawmakers,” noting that the government had submitted the proposal long ago. Hungary's foreign minister said he had held consultations with his Turkish counterpart on multiple occasions over the past few days and had been told that „communication will remain close,” as Ankara will continue its negotiations with Sweden and NATO. „If there is any change, we will, of course, keep our promise that Hungary will not delay the accession of any country,” he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)