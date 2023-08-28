The two-thirds rule is rock-sold, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Tranzit Festival in Tihany, reaffirming a statement he made eleven years ago at the same festival held in Koszeg at the time.

But why is it important to emphasize the position of power of the national conservative government and the political force behind it to an audience of mostly young people?

Because we are fighting with enormous external forces, the prime minister explained. At such times, people look for the force that will protect their values and the things that are important to them, and the past decade has proved to the majority that they can trust the government to do this.

It's a David and Goliath fight, but not everything is what it seems, he said. It's very interesting that once you look at the seething, changing, and transforming world around us from the right perspective, it turns out that the international Left is the Goliath, and we are very fortunate that thanks to unity and joint efforts, we have managed to defeat their agents in Hungary by two thirds four times.

There are huge differences in our worldview, in our approach and in the way we think about our tasks and duties

For us, it is a major question what we can do as Hungarians in this world full of contradictions. If we are in the Hungarian flow, we need to be clear whether this will result in an attitude that will contribute to our national existence for a long time to come. And we must become more numerous.

According to Viktor Orban, communists and liberals give us a lot of trouble because they originally represented two separate worlds, yet in Hungary they have merged.

'I' as an individual and as the only important thing in life is the merging point for leftist-liberal and progressive ideologies. In our view, however, there are things far more important than ourselves: family, homeland, and God.

Every day, we must ask ourselves how we want to promote the things that are more important than ourselves, and in our search for an answer we can also strengthen ourselves to fight against the liberals who are nearly ten years ahead of us and have taken hold of all the positions in education, media and culture to assert the truth of their worldview. We are even lucky in that that we have a fragmented, creaky opposition. This is how the Good Lord has repaid what was taken from us.

The question whether real rebellion today has to be national and conservative in nature was also raised.

In response, Viktor Orban noted that the English-speaking world shaping liberal thinking predetermines how good people must act. They tell us what is nice, what is not, what is good, and what is bad. This privilege must be taken away. If we can tell the answers to these questions, sooner or later we will also be able to take over the institutional power that is currently in the hands of the Left. Without it, the national, conservative side is only in government, and we must rebel against that.

Speaking about the war in our neighbourhood, Viktor Orban described it as horrible and something that must come to astop.

In his opinion, it was the biggest mistake that instead of localising , Europe has globalised the conflict. The Ukrainians are fighting and we are financing it. However, it is impossible to defeat the Russians with this strategy, and we must stay out out of it if we want a rich, strong, and secure country, and that is what we want. The government has a plan to do this, and it must be carried through with consistent daily work. Our unique language, our culture, our thousand-year-old national consciousness, our quick wit, our intelligence and, above all, our ability to act together will help us to accomplish this. We will be great, strong and respectable. I don't think it was the heat that made the liberals feel faint and dizzy on Friday afternoon.