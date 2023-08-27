"When David Pressman makes a statement, it is as if President Joe Biden had said it, so when he invites a Hungarian politician who is notorious for his anti-Semitic pronouncements to a Passover Seder dinner, this interference can clearly be seen in practice," said Janos Zila, an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, on Hungarian public television M1's Saturday morning program.

According to the expert, a big shift can be seen in the world with the hegemonic position of the United States beginning to falter. This is being handled in one of two ways: "if the Republicans are in power, they try to treat the allies as allies and to work together with them to show strength; conversely, if the Democrats are in power, then, as is the case now, bombs are dropping in some part of the world," the analyst said, adding that we have seen this in the Obama administration and under Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State.

Another characteristic of the Democrats' politics is that they try to treat their allies as vassals, which we can also see traces of,

noted Janos Zila, who says that the main ringleader and custodian of this behavior is David Pressman.

He also mentioned that US media personality Tucker Carlson recently pointed out that it is important for a diplomat to have some kind of communication, especially when it is appearing in an allied state. Carlson sees no sign of this. The analyst noted that Pressman also had a poster campaign in Hungary, which was a direct continuation of what the US Left implemented during the 2022 election campaign. "In other parts of Europe, they are also trying to find not partners, but vassals for their war aims," he added.