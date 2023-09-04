Acting against Brussels to protect Europe

It is time for us to finally break with the beautiful legends surrounding the European Union, or the alliance between European states in a broader sense that has existed for seventy years, and to take the facts as our basis.

Firstly, the statement is not true that the so-called founding fathers envisioned the European Union as an alliance of equal nations organised bottom-up. The opposite is the truth: they wanted a super-federal union under centralized control and this intention has apparently remained, growing ever stronger. Secondly, the push for creating the EU came from the outside, on part of the US and global elites. Thirdly, the EU was envisioned by many - and highly influential people - as the first stage of a broader form of world governance.

By the way, just keep in mind that the European Union was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2012. It deserved it. Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine (more precisely, US) war recently, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell stated: "we are in war mode, urgent war mode". On January 10, 2023, NATO and the EU concluded an agreement on future strategic cooperation. Obviously, as a sign of commitment to peace.

But now let's look at some facts in the context of my three statements above.

Georges Berthoin, the most globalist of the 'founding fathers' and former chief of staff to Jean Monnet, said in 2010:

What we have developed in Europe will one day be usable in world governance and that is the great challenge of the 21st century. An inspiring example was George Bush Senior’s speech before the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1990 when he was still President of the United States. In his speech, he stated that he hoped for the creation of a new order based on the European model.

George Bush delivered the speech in question at the UN on September 11, 1990. Eleven years later, on September 11, the World Trade Center towers collapsed, under circumstances that are still unclear, but which undoubtedly paved the way for the United States and globalists to widen their rule.

Let us return to the beginnings of the Union.

Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi, an Austro-Hungarian diplomat, launched the Pan-European Movement in 1922, which aimed to unify Europe, supplanting nation states with a racially and culturally mixed population. He had predecessors, but he was the first to take concrete and significant steps towards the realization of a supranational state. Baron Louis Rothschild immediately lent support to Coudenhove-Kalergi and directed him to Max Warburg, who donated sixty thousand gold marks to the noble cause.

Winston Churchill also backed Coudenhove-Kalergi's plans for European integration, and called for a United States of Europe (based on Coudenhove-Kalergi's ideas) in Zurich in 1946. With Churchill's strong support, the European Movement was founded in The Hague in 1948, and became the Council of Europe in 1949.

An important circumstance to note is that Coudenhove-Kalergi was a Freemason, having joined the Austrian-based Masonic lodge called Humanitas in the early 1920s. The following persons should be mentioned as supporters of Coudenhove-Kalergi's ideas, also as Freemasons: Otto von Habsburg, Hjalmar Schacht, former German finance minister, Ludwig Nathaniel Rothschild, Konrad Adenauer, Felix Warburg and Jean Monnet. Freemasons strongly endorsed Coudenhove-Kalergi's concept, and this played a significant role in his success. In its 1995 yearbook on the Pan-European Movement, the Masonic lodge Quator Conavati acknowledged that Coudenhove-Kalergi built his political organization across the globe with the help of the Masonic world network.

It is a fact that from 1952 to 1955, Jean Monnet, unconditionally globalist and a staunch advocate of world governance, was the first 'commission'president of the then called High Authority, the executive branch of the European Coal and Steel Community. Above-quoted Berthoin was his chief of staff and a co-founder of the globalist Trilateral Commission alongside Henry Kissinger and David Rockefeller.

It is worth mentioning a less well-known 'founding father', Joseph Retinger, a Polish Freemason. Retinger chaired the 1948 congress of the European Movement in The Hague - held under Churchill's patronage - which was attended by seven hundred participants. He also co-founded the Bilderberg meetings, initiated by David Rockefeller. This perhaps already reveals clearly how powerful a role the global financial and political elite took in the creation of European integration, community and then union. British historian Richard Aldrich has pointed out that the 1957 Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations for the European Economic Community (the Common Market), was conceived at the 1956 Bilderberg conference.

Nor is it a coincidence that the founding fathers, including Paul-Henri Spaak, Robert Schuman, Walter ­Hallstein, Konrad Adenauer, among others, would often get together in Jean Monnet's apartment to discuss the issues of the European Community. Walter Lippmann, co-founder of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) established in 1921, also attended these meetings.

From the point of view of understanding the foundations of the union, it is relevant that the American Committee on United Europe (ACUE) was established in New York (!) in 1948 at the initiative and request of Coudenhove-Kalergi. The organization received funding from the Rockefeller and Ford foundations, and was chaired by W.J. Donovan (former head of the US intelligence agency), with co-chairman Allen Dulles, director of CIA. (Dulles also sat on the board of CFR).

In summary, the Rockefeller family, especially David Rockefeller, were perhaps the main backers of the founding fathers' activities and the financiers of the European community. David Rockefeller - who died six years ago at the age of 101 - was also a director of the CFR, one of the initiators of the Bilderberg meetings and of the Trilateral Commission. He was assisted in the creation of the European Community by his confidants Donovan and Dulles, with contribution from the CIA.

Taking a look at who has headed the European Commission offers a fascinating picture. Romano Prodi was at the Commission's helm from 1999 to 2004, and until 2019 he was a member of the European Council on Foreign relations ( ECFR ) - which is a bit like a deep state in the EU - with Hungarian members such as Gordon Bajnai, Klara Dobrev and David Koranyi, among others. Prodi was also a participant in the Bilderberg meetings from 1980. José Manuel Durao Barroso, who led the European Commission for ten years between 2004 and 2014, has been a member of the Bilderberg group since 1994 and is now part of the management. Jean-Claude Juncker, who headed the Commission from 2014 to 2019, is someone we know well; as Luxembourg's finance minister and prime minister, he turned his country into a money laundering haven for the global financial elite.

We can draw a clear conclusion from this: from the outset, the European 'community' – the European Coal and Steel Community, the Common Market, the European Community, the European Union – was conceived, founded, financed and managed by people and power groups who thought and continue to think in terms of world governance, with the European Union delegated a kind of forerunner role in this process. Globalist politicians, Freemasons, the US, the CIA and dominant circles of the globalist financial elite are all heavily involved.

All this indicates what we can expect from the European Union in the years and decades to come. One thing is certain: member states will gradually lose sovereignty and the features of an empire will emerge. Is this what we want? To be more precise: do we or do we not want to be part of this?

And something else that is very important: if we do decide to leave the European Union one day, it does not mean that we will break with Europe. On the contrary. Because the EU's institutional system and the leaders in Brussels abandoned European interests a long time ago. Along with European peace or European prosperity. And neither do they represent European culture or its spiritual foundations, Christianity.

They represent the interests of someone or something else. And they are none other than global financial and political elites – from the World Economic Forum and George Soros's circles through to the Rockefeller Foundation and beyond, whose goal is nothing less than to extend their world power ambitions to Europe with assistance from the elite in EU institutions. Thus, if no miracle happens in the 2024 European Parliament elections, and for this reason (also) the idea of leaving the EU comes up – not immediately, of course, but in a tactically, strategically and historically well-considered manner – then we would not be acting against Europe, but for protecting Europe.

