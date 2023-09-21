időjárás 25°C Mirella , Máté 2023. szeptember 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Máté, Mirella
2023. szeptember 21.

Kocsis Máté: A svédek láthatóan úgy döntöttek, hogy nem akarnak a NATO-hoz csatlakozni

magyar

New pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve EU's real objectives

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
New pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve EU's real objectives

Yesterday, the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) discussed the current state of export credits in the context of EU trade policy. In his address Fidesz MEP Erno Schaller-Baross underlined that export credits are a very effective tool to support companies' export activities, adding, however, that the new pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve the EU's real objectives.

The Fidesz MEP has emphasized that export credits contribute significantly to the EU's policy objectives and help the development of member states' external relations. At the same time, in last week's SME package, the European Commission indicated that it would earmark a new amount of 300 million euros in additional funding for Ukraine under a pilot instrument within the framework of the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Mr Schaller-Baross stressed that the new amount of aid would not serve to develop the export capacity of member states, but would create disproportionate trade conditions.

The MEP added that the aid introduced during the review process is contrary to the principles of the European Union.

The EU's role is primarily to protect the interests of its member states but, even though Hungary has met all the essential conditions, it still doesn't have access to the EU funds that it's entitled to,

– Mr Schaller-Baross said, concluding his speech.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Erno Schaller-Baross (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Karácsony Gergely rendszeresen semmibe veszi a KRESZ-t

Karácsony Gergely rendszeresen semmibe veszi a KRESZ-t

origo.hu
Spermát rendelt az internetről a Kőgazdag fiatalok sztárja

Spermát rendelt az internetről a Kőgazdag fiatalok sztárja

origo.hu
"Testvérként fognak felnőni" – szülőket kapott a nyári horrorbalesetben árván maradt kislány

"Testvérként fognak felnőni" – szülőket kapott a nyári horrorbalesetben árván maradt kislány

borsonline.hu
Kétnapos frakcióülés Esztergomban a kormánypártokkal

Kétnapos frakcióülés Esztergomban a kormánypártokkal

hirtv.hu
Rendőrtragédia Esztergomban: megjött az első helyszíni felvétel

Rendőrtragédia Esztergomban: megjött az első helyszíni felvétel

metropol.hu
Dől az országba a rossz dió, ami nem a légy miatt fekete

Dől az országba a rossz dió, ami nem a légy miatt fekete

vg.hu
Szexi ruhában mutogatja épülő álomotthonát Nádai Anikó - kép

Szexi ruhában mutogatja épülő álomotthonát Nádai Anikó - kép

origo.hu
El: Szoboszlai Dominik erőnlétéről áradoznak Liverpoolban

El: Szoboszlai Dominik erőnlétéről áradoznak Liverpoolban

nemzetisport.hu
5 hasznos tipp az élménydús és emlékezetes csapatépítőhöz (X)

5 hasznos tipp az élménydús és emlékezetes csapatépítőhöz (X)

vg.hu
Miért velem hozatja el a főnököm a ruháit a tisztítóból?(x)

Miért velem hozatja el a főnököm a ruháit a tisztítóból?(x)

she.life.hu
Pénzmosás gyanúja miatt is nyomoznak Karácsonyék mozgalma ellen

Pénzmosás gyanúja miatt is nyomoznak Karácsonyék mozgalma ellen

magyarnemzet.hu
Folyton fáradt vagy? A depresszió egyik tünete is lehet(x)

Folyton fáradt vagy? A depresszió egyik tünete is lehet(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Hungary welcomes the Ukrainian peace initiative and is open to join the process, Hungarian President Katalin Novak affirmed.
PM Orban: We cannot allow Hungary's fate to be decided abroad

PM Orban: We cannot allow Hungary's fate to be decided abroad

The Soros empire and the Brussels bureaucracy want to push Hungary back to the Gyurcsany era.
Hungary FM: terrorism and illegal migration form vicious circle

Hungary FM: terrorism and illegal migration form vicious circle

Intensifying migratory waves towards Europe pose a great threat.
Le Figaro: EU is helpless against migrants, lives in denial

Le Figaro: EU is helpless against migrants, lives in denial

According to the French newspaper, the European Union has been weakened by the migration challenge, and the crisis it caused has led to a conflict between France, Germany and Italy.
Hungarians receive lower-quality goods compared to Western Europe

Hungarians receive lower-quality goods compared to Western Europe

Numerous products have dual quality, and better, higher quality items of a product range are not sold by manufacturers in Hungary.
Migrant invasion turns Italians' life into living hell + videos

Migrant invasion turns Italians' life into living hell + videos

Besides the overcrowded island of Lampedusa, Bologna is also teeming with illegal immigrants.
idézőjelVélemény
Pongó László

A botrányos svéd kisfilm közelebbről

A svéd kormány a balos svéd sajtó függvénye, és úgy is cselekszik.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu