The Fidesz MEP has emphasized that export credits contribute significantly to the EU's policy objectives and help the development of member states' external relations. At the same time, in last week's SME package, the European Commission indicated that it would earmark a new amount of 300 million euros in additional funding for Ukraine under a pilot instrument within the framework of the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

Mr Schaller-Baross stressed that the new amount of aid would not serve to develop the export capacity of member states, but would create disproportionate trade conditions.

The MEP added that the aid introduced during the review process is contrary to the principles of the European Union.

The EU's role is primarily to protect the interests of its member states but, even though Hungary has met all the essential conditions, it still doesn't have access to the EU funds that it's entitled to,

– Mr Schaller-Baross said, concluding his speech.