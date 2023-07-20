"We need a European policy based on the European interest"

The EU has rightly been criticised recently for not formulating its position resolutely enough and for not standing up for its own interests with sufficient determination, Balazs Hidveghi told Magyar Nemzet. We asked the MEP of Fidesz to comment after American economist Fiona Scott Morton had withdrawn from her appointment as the European Commission's chief competition economist. Her withdrawal came after Ms Morton was heavily criticised for the candidacy by many, including French President Emmanuel Macron. The French head of state fiercely opposed her nomination, saying that the move was not "coherent" with Brussels's strategic autonomy goals.

The EU has rightly been criticised recently for not formulating its position resolutely enough and for not standing up for its own interests with sufficient determination,

Balazs Hidveghi told Magyar Nemzet.

He stressed that there is a great need for a political direction that would articulate European interests more boldly and stand up for them more firmly. "It is certain that the European Union is weak in terms of European strategic autonomy, independence and the formulation and representation of its own interests," he added.