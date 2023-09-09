időjárás 30°C Ádám 2023. szeptember 9.
PM Orban is right, experts from overseas, neighboring countries say

Magyar Nemzet
19 perce
PM Orban is right, experts from overseas, neighboring countries say

"Some people in fact do know better, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, for example, certainly does. Others either don't speak the truth because they feel that once they have aligned with the US, they won't go against the boss, or they don't, because others do the same," American economist Jeffrey Sachs, professor at Columbia University, told  Eurazsia in an interview when asked about the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. 

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an article, Jeffrey Sachs also pointed out that the US had been working towards establishing and maintaining a unipolar world order long before Russian President Vladimir Putin took office, and if Washington and Moscow had done what they should have done, namely establishing a mutually respectful and cooperative relationship, a war that should never have broken out would never have happened, he said referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

There are no winners here. Everyone loses. The biggest loser is, of course, Ukraine, because the war is destroying the country. Europe is the next biggest loser because of the heavy economic and social consequences,

Sachs emphasized.

The United States is also losing out on the situation because it has spent billions while much of the world disagrees with the US position.

Washington still has the illusion that somehow the US is the global leader. But you can't be a global leader if most of the world doesn't want to follow you.

the American economist said.

While some leaders don't want a system where the US dictates the rules, "strangely" enough, Europe has lent full-fledged support to the US, promoting the overseas narrative. This is precisely why Viktor Orban is considered an outlier among European leaders, he said, pointing out that 

the Hungarian government has the right concept, which can bring peace and prosperity, not only to Hungary, but also to Europe and neighbors in Western Asia.

This is not the first time Sachs has praised the Hungarian prime minister's mindset and insights. In a recent interview, he told our paper that 

 PM Orban is the only European leader with a realistic view of the situation in Ukraine.

PM Orban understands that this war was unnecessary, provoked by NATO enlargement, and a tragedy and dead-end for Ukraine as long as the war continues. He recognizes, unlike the other European leaders, that Russia will not accept defeat on the battlefield, at least not without escalating to nuclear war.

However, it was not only Jeffrey Sachs to say words of praise from overseas.

In an article on the current state of the Republican Party published by The New York Times, the author mentions Viktor Orban as a good example, with many Republican politicians and voters acknowledging his efforts in family policy, among other issues. According to the author, many young and middle-class Americans feel that the American dream has been lost, but it can be "regained" by "taking policy samples from Viktor Orban in Hungary, and what he’s doing with family policies that aim to increase family creation, increase childbirth and make it easier to live a decent life as a working or middle-class taxpayer”.

Words of praise came not only from America, but also from neighboring Romania following the Hungarian prime minister's interview with Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host and a conservative opinion leader.

On his video podcast, Romanian political analyst and former MP Cozmin Gusa said that Carlson's interview with the Hungarian prime minister shows that Hungary has ambition, expertise and leaders to act at the international level.

Our neighbors are preparing for a future leadership role in the region,

Gusa pointed out.

He noted that during the interview Viktor Orban made his statements intelligently, eruditely, smoothly and, if necessary, sharply. He highlighted that the Hungarian prime minister strongly criticized Biden, and spoke positively about Donald Trump and the Republicans. Gusa said  with the interview, Hungary's prime minister credibly conveyed to the world that the region can count on a negotiator and leader with special potential.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

Ajánló

Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

In Subotica, there is nowhere safe for people, with migrants shooting at each other in broad daylight. This time the shots were fired in the parking lot of the Lidl store.
Ukrainian ambassador: Viktor Orban protects Hungary's interests

Ukrainian ambassador: Viktor Orban protects Hungary's interests

People he served with agree with the policies pursued by Hungary's prime minister, Sandor Fegyir said.
Europe is still rich, but weak and losing its soul

Europe is still rich, but weak and losing its soul

We should not play by the liberals' rules, General Director Miklos Szantho said during a panel discussion on the future of Europe.
American admission: the aim was to overthrow Orban + video

American admission: the aim was to overthrow Orban + video

A former CIA analyst has revealed some interesting facts. He said the US State Department had interfered in the 2022 elections in Hungary.
Hungary FM: If we enlarge NATO, why not the EU?

Hungary FM: If we enlarge NATO, why not the EU?

Enlargement is the only way to strengthen Europe, according to Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto.
Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

"Some want to strengthen the unity of the EU by abolishing the right of veto, but this would be a mistake,” Hungary's minister in charge of EU affairs has said.
