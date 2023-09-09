PM Orban is right, experts from overseas, neighboring countries say

"Some people in fact do know better, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, for example, certainly does. Others either don't speak the truth because they feel that once they have aligned with the US, they won't go against the boss, or they don't, because others do the same," American economist Jeffrey Sachs, professor at Columbia University, told Eurazsia in an interview when asked about the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an article, Jeffrey Sachs also pointed out that the US had been working towards establishing and maintaining a unipolar world order long before Russian President Vladimir Putin took office, and if Washington and Moscow had done what they should have done, namely establishing a mutually respectful and cooperative relationship, a war that should never have broken out would never have happened, he said referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

There are no winners here. Everyone loses. The biggest loser is, of course, Ukraine, because the war is destroying the country. Europe is the next biggest loser because of the heavy economic and social consequences,

Sachs emphasized.