The chief advisor highlighted that

the Hungarian position, developed with Austrian and Serbian leaders, that checks should be organized as far away from the border as possible, was correct.

As a result, Hungarian police officers now perform tasks jointly with their Austrian and Serbian counterparts on North Macedonia's border. Gyorgy Bakondi stressed that security is a basic condition for economic development and social tranquility. To this end, it is crucial that only those whose identity is clear and who arrive lawfully, as decided by the authorities, should be allowed to enter Hungary's territory. At the same time, those who try to cross the border forcibly with the help of criminals, those whose identity and reasons for coming are unknown must be kept out of Hungary, he said.

On quotas

The chief advisor also pointed out that in the areas of Roszke, Morahalom and Asotthalom groups of more than 50 people have attempted to forcibly cross the border in the past 24 hours, but there have been instances when two hundred people tried to break through police officers lined up on the Hungarian side, in 19 places simultaneously. This shows that new methods have been adopted, but the police and border hunter units are performing their duty and are doing everything possible to guarantee the security of the border region in partnership with Czech, Slovak, Austrian, Serb and Turkish police officers working with them, Gyorgy Bakond said. Speaking about the EU's plan on migrant quotas, he recalled that the expedited procedure, called for by the liberal and new leftist majority in the European Parliament, was blocked by Poland, Hungary, Germany and the Netherlands.

The negotiations on the draft are proceeding as usual, but the proposal in its current form is unacceptable to Hungary.

Hungary rejects relocation quotas in any form or the establishment of migrant camps, as these plans put in practice would make it impossible to maintain border protection activities that have been carried out since 2015 and are supported by the vast majority of Hungary's population, Gyorgy Bakondi said, adding that the Hungarian government will do its utmost during expert and political talks to find as many allies as possible backing this position.