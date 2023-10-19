In 2010, the Russian oligarch acquired the Brooklyn Nets, a professional NBA team, and it was Ellen Pinchuk, a fluent Russian speaker, who played a pivotal role in organizing Mr Prokhorov's US media appearances and image-building for this deal. Her efforts were so successful that the oligarch has garnered positive exposure, including a favorable spotlight on the renowned American '60 Minutes' program, and a positive profile piece in The New York Times.

Russian dollar carries no scent, either

According to information in the international press, Mr Prokhorov has skillfully evaded international sanctions aimed at Russian billionaires, proactively preparing for the tightening and extension of punitive measures initiated in 2014. The tycoon's determination to avoid sanctions is evident, as he recently obtained Israeli citizenship, presumably with a view to eluding such punitive measures. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that there are calls from Ukrainians for Mr Prokhorov to face sanctions from the international community.

Given the above, it can hardly be a coincidence that David Pressman, as an associate in a law firm specializing in sanctions law at a high level, had Mr Prokhorov's confidant as a client in the period before the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The U.S. ambassador's asset declaration doesn't specify the duration or fees for the legal services provided to Ellen Pinchuk. However, it is clear that these negotiations occurred between 2020 and 2022, just months before the outbreak of the war. What's more, Mr Pressman's involvement in the Russian contract, despite his consistent criticisms of Hungary, brought the US diplomat significant financial gains, amassing nearly two million dollars in less than two years during his tenure at Jenner&Block.

Double standards, Pressman style

Mr Pressman, who readily accepted funds from a close confidant of Mikhail Prokhorov, has been a vocal critic of our country, particularly regarding economic sanctions that target Russia but also harm Europe. In a striking instance of these double standards, in April this year, the US ambassador announced sanctions against the Budapest-based International Investment Bank and three of its senior officials.