Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

As part of a joint rescue operation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Ministry of Defense, two Hungarian Air Force aircraft with 215 people on board have left Israeli airspace and are now flying safely towards Hungary, Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook on Sunday evening.

The minister of foreign affairs and trade stressed that one of their most important tasks during the armed conflict in Israel is to bring the Hungarian people in danger home as soon as possible. 

As part of a joint rescue operation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Ministry of Defense, two Hungarian Air Force aircraft with 215 people on board have left Israeli airspace and are now flying safely towards Hungary, Peter Szijjarto posted.

As always, we only provide information about such actions once the people involved are safe. In this case, too, providing information prematurely would have endangered the lives of hundreds of Hungarian citizens, the foreign minister stressed.

"We thank the authorities of Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania for their cooperation in the swift issuance of the necessary flight permits," Peter Szijjarto wrote.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier article,  Hungary's foreign minister highlighted that they are in contact with a total of 400 Hungarian citizens staying in Israel. They are continuously provided information about the security situation and the procedures to be followed during air raids.

Israel can count on us in these difficult hours, as I said yesterday in a phone call to Foreign Minister Cohen, my Israeli counterpart. We consider it important that the conflict in the Middle East does not escalate or become more serious, because we know full well that if the situation in the Middle East escalates, it could also have an extremely serious impact on global security,

Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Serbia is also evacuating people, with two planes having arrived in Belgrade. One plane landed at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport in the early hours of Monday and one on Sunday, Serbia's public television (RTS) reported. More than two hundred Serbian citizens were evacuated from Israel in two days. Most of the passengers were Serbian athletes and pilgrims visiting the Holy Land. Flights will continue on Monday and Tuesday to airlift Serbian citizens stranded in Israel, the Serb government said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Air Force plane returns from Israel with Hungarian citizens on board (Source: Facebook)

This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

The Austrian Freedom Party has lashed out at the EU's leadership on several issues.
„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

Israel's Ambassador in Budapest Yakov Hadas-Handelsman spoke about the attack against his country in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.
Andrzej Duda: European solidarity is but a fairy tale fostered by Brussels

Andrzej Duda: European solidarity is but a fairy tale fostered by Brussels

Poland's president delivered a scathing reproach to the EU's top bureaucrats in a recent interview.
"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

The southern side of Hungary's border fence has become a no-go zone, with gangs of people smugglers, criminals and migrants ruling in the forests.
Is Olaf Scholz double-dealing with Ukraine?

Is Olaf Scholz double-dealing with Ukraine?

At least this is the conclusion of the Brussels-based Eurointelligence consultancy, after analyzing Berlin's decision against sending Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv.
Brussels's new migration pact an encouragement for waves of millions

Brussels's new migration pact an encouragement for waves of millions

The new provisions are not grounded in reality, Mark Vargha, a senior analyst at the Migration Research Institute, has said.
Bayer Zsolt

Az isteni törvények nem tagadhatók meg

Néz a pogány hedonizmusba ájult Nyugat, amely magára szabadította ezt az iszonytató „emberlöcsedéket”, s kínjában csak annyit tud hörögni, hogy „Még, még, még, még, még, ennyi nem elég”.

