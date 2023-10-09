Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

The minister of foreign affairs and trade stressed that one of their most important tasks during the armed conflict in Israel is to bring the Hungarian people in danger home as soon as possible.

As part of a joint rescue operation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Ministry of Defense, two Hungarian Air Force aircraft with 215 people on board have left Israeli airspace and are now flying safely towards Hungary, Peter Szijjarto posted.

As always, we only provide information about such actions once the people involved are safe. In this case, too, providing information prematurely would have endangered the lives of hundreds of Hungarian citizens, the foreign minister stressed.