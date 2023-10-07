időjárás 22°C Amália 2023. október 7.
Pakistan expels two million Afghan migrants because of frequent bomb attacks + video

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Pakistan expels two million Afghan migrants because of frequent bomb attacks + video

Pakistan has decided to mass deport illegal Afghan migrants living in the country, after it emerged that the majority of this year's suicide bombings have been carried out by Afghan nationals. According to the international V4NA news agency, the Pakistani government has already formally ordered an estimated 1.73 million Afghan nationals living unlawfully in the country to leave by the end of October. It issued a warning that otherwise they will be located, detained and forcibly deported.

They're given a deadline, which expires on 1 November. The question is not whether we are being attacked from inside Afghanistan, or whether Afghan citizens are taking part in attacks against us. We have evidence,

– Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said. In 2023, 14 of the 24 suicide bombings recorded in Pakistan were carried out by Afghan terrorists. More than a third of the 4.4 million Afghan citizens living in Pakistan are in the country illegally.

Last week, at least 57 people, including seven children, were killed in two suicide bombings at two mosques in Pakistan, and at least one of the attackers was an Afghan national. Dozens were wounded in the bombings.

After the Taliban reemerged and took power in Afghanistan, the country's political life became increasingly unstable and tensions in the region grew. This prompted a Pakistan-based Taliban militant group to withdraw from the ceasefire agreement it reached with the government last year.

However, the Taliban in Afghanistan deny Islamabad's claims that Afghan territory, particularly in the mountainous border areas between neighboring countries, is being used as a training ground by militants. They insist that Pakistan's security concerns are merely a domestic political issue.

Cover photo: Shoes at a mosque, where a suicide bomber blew himself up during a religious festival in the Mastung district of northwestern Balochistan province, on September 29, 2023. Of the hundreds of people celebrating Prophet Muhammad's birthday, at least fifty-eight were killed, and nearly seventy wounded. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Djavad Djalali)

 

Ajánló

Terrorists likely among illegal migrants + video

Terrorists likely among illegal migrants + video

Police are conducting checks in Serbia's reception centers. There could be thousands of illegal migrants in border areas.
"Woke ideology has already spilled over to Israel"

"Woke ideology has already spilled over to Israel"

Conservatives have become defenders of values that were once fundamental, the speaker invited by the Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

PM Orban: Brussels legally raped Hungary

Hungary's borders must be protected not only from migrants, but also from Brussels bureaucrats.
Kyiv retreats, decides not to litigate with Hungarian government

Kyiv retreats, decides not to litigate with Hungarian government

Ukraine is seeking another solution for the issue of restrictions on grain imports.
Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Migrants spend less time on Balkan route + video

Research shows that illegal immigrants stay in Bosnia for less than two weeks. The pressure on the Serbia-Hungary border is not easing.
Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

The new part of the migration pact was approved without any prior consultations or preparation, after only 13 minutes of debate.
Felföldi Zoltán

Gulyás, a kapitalista szocialista

A szélsőbaloldali aktivista hallgat arról, hogy milyen gazdasági-társadalmi rendszer kellene.

