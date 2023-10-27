PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

Discussions at the EU summit continued until late into the night, with the most important agenda point being the raising of the common budget by more than €60 billion, or by €100 billion according to others. The European Union wants to use the surplus to aid Ukraine and to deal with migration. "Three years have passed, the EU has a budget for seven years. And now the money-grabbers in Brussels are telling us to give more money," the PM said.

Hungary did not let migrants in, Mr Orban recalled, adding that therefore we do not have to live with conflicts that were not present in the country before.

Along with the migrants, they brought terror and crime into Europe. The significance of this is perhaps less felt by Hungarians, because we don't have that here,

he explained.

EU bureaucrats thought it would be a good idea to build up a bit of a reserve and to also increase their salaries, the PM noted. He described the whole EU budget proposal as unfit for serious debate, stressing that "We threw it back for them to come up with a serious proposal".

New EU strategy needed, new national consultation to follow

It is important to have a strategy that we want to achieve, and to make the money available, but the strategy that drew the EU into the war had failed. "Today, everyone knows, but does not dare admit that this strategy has failed. All military experts say that Ukraine will not win on the battle front," he said, adding that Hungary has always held this position.

Ukraine has to win, Russia has to lose and their president must fall - this was the European strategy.

We need change in Brussels in the upcoming elections, Mr Orban said, because the current leaders cannot handle this problem. In the European Parliamentary elections, those leaders who can harmonize the work of member states's national leaders must be found.

We now want to hold another National Consultation. It is important to give people the opportunity to tell us what they would like to see happen. In this way, the government can confidently negotiate in Brussels,

the Hungarian premier said. The new National Consultation, slated for launch in November, will contain 10 or 11 questions for Hungarians to express their opinions on. He said Brussels must alter its migration and economic policies, as there are irrational economic ideas on the table.