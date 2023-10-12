időjárás 21°C Miksa 2023. október 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
Miksa
2023. október 12.
magyar

Romanian media laments absence of Orban-Iohannis meeting

Pataky István (Marosvásárhely)
1 órája 1 órája
Romanian media laments absence of Orban-Iohannis meeting

The two major moments of Klaus Iohannis's visit to Budapest - his reception with a military salute and then a joint press conference held with Hungarian President Katalin Novak - were broadcast live by Bucharest's public news channel.

The media coverage was extensive, pointing out that the last time a Romanian head of state, Traian Basescu, visited Hungary was 14 years ago.

Several news portals and television reports lamented the absence of President Iohannis's meeting with Hungarian PM Orban. According to some reports, the Hungarian prime minister "shied away" from talks with the Romanian president. Many reports, including some from those providing on-site coverage, simply "forgot" that PM Orban had been on an official visit to Georgia since Tuesday. Some news reports even suggested that Hungary's prime minister had organized a trip to Georgia precisely to avoid a meeting with President Iohannis.

President Novak's statement, that support for the Hungarian minority contributes to Romania's development and that it is therefore in our mutual interest to reduce tensions rather than foment them, appeared in newspaper headlines. Naturally, Romania's Schengen membership and its prospects were also emphasized by the media coverage. The headlines also included a response from President Iohannis to a journalist's question, in which he noted that

Hungary may succeed in persuading its western neighbor - Austria, which is blocking the Schengen enlargement - to change its position.

The extensive coverage has also highlighted the Romanian head of state's remark that significant natural gas resources had recently been discovered along Romania's Black Sea coast, and that they hoped that "this resource could be exploited in the near future, making Romania also a relevant supplier for Hungary".

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak receives Klaus Iohannis, Romania's head of state (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Itt a szaúdi háborús bejelentés, erre senki sem számított

Itt a szaúdi háborús bejelentés, erre senki sem számított

origo.hu
Tömeggyilkos arab terroristák ostromolják a magyar határt + Videó

Tömeggyilkos arab terroristák ostromolják a magyar határt + Videó

origo.hu
Megtalálták a búcsúból elrabolt kislányt: Fruzsi elmesélte, hogy mit tettek vele - videó

Megtalálták a búcsúból elrabolt kislányt: Fruzsi elmesélte, hogy mit tettek vele - videó

borsonline.hu
Üzemanyagárak: a jövő héten véget ér a jó világ – jön a drágulás a benzinkutakon

Üzemanyagárak: a jövő héten véget ér a jó világ – jön a drágulás a benzinkutakon

vg.hu
"Végig sírt a telefonban" – megtalálta árvaházba adott fiát a hajléktalan Erzsike néni

"Végig sírt a telefonban" – megtalálta árvaházba adott fiát a hajléktalan Erzsike néni

ripost.hu
Rendőrségi ügy lett Márki-Zay Péterék százmilliós bizniszéből

Rendőrségi ügy lett Márki-Zay Péterék százmilliós bizniszéből

hirtv.hu
Segítséget kér a válófélben lévő Krausz Gábor - videó

Segítséget kér a válófélben lévő Krausz Gábor - videó

origo.hu
Tenisz: Marozsán Fábián–Hubert Hurkacz negyeddöntő élő eredménykövető

Tenisz: Marozsán Fábián–Hubert Hurkacz negyeddöntő élő eredménykövető

nemzetisport.hu
Itt van minden az izraeli háború borzalmairól

Itt van minden az izraeli háború borzalmairól

origo.hu
Berlinben a diákok a Hamászt éltetik és zsidóznak az iskolákban

Berlinben a diákok a Hamászt éltetik és zsidóznak az iskolákban

magyarnemzet.hu
Változatos étrenddel elkerülheted a vashiányt: az ilyen és ehhez hasonló receptekkel sikerülhet(x)

Változatos étrenddel elkerülheted a vashiányt: az ilyen és ehhez hasonló receptekkel sikerülhet(x)

she.life.hu
Ha Izrael és Magyarország elesik, akkor mi lesz Európával? + videó

Ha Izrael és Magyarország elesik, akkor mi lesz Európával? + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

The rise of Asia is clearly visible, geopolitical expert Norbert Csizmadia said at the Eurasia Center conference.
CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

The „independent” contributors have already lined up: the participants will be trained by TASZ, Atlatszo, NoÁr, Partizan and Transparency International, among others.
EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

At an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, the European Commission's decision to suspend payments to the Palestinian Authority was rescinded.
PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

Let's not always focus on politics, but also on more profound things, Hungary's prime minister said.
Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

The Romanian president's official visit to Budapest is a success of Hungary's foreign policy.
Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

This is all a consequence of a mindless and permissive pro-migration policy.
idézőjelVélemény
Botos Katalin

Kilábalás a gazdasági nehézségekből

Egy biztos: a pénzügyeket tekintve csak széles körű összefogással érhetünk el eredményt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu