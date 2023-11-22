Austrian Party Defends PM Orban’s Policies

With Tuesday0ĺs debate on the alleged threat to the rule of law in Hungary, the European Parliament is organizing the next stage of a political witch-hunt against the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban, with the help of left-wing political groups and the European People's Party, Georg Mayer, an MEP of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), said

Of course, certain political groups want to put this issue back on the agenda, because the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban won't comply with the leftist and centralist political line they think they he ought to,

– the politician said. He sharply criticized the European Parliament's liberal majority for constantly accusing Hungary of things that the European institutions are doing. They want to threaten Hungarians with false accusations and threaten to cut off the resources that they are entitled to. He said:

In my opinion, this is blackmail and an attempt to undermine Viktor Orban and his policies. The EU in particular is setting a very negative example, as it is unable to abide by its own rules. We have a Commission President who is still in office, despite the dubious vaccine procurements that've cost taxpayers some EUR 35 billion. We see in the European Parliament how the two big political groups, the European People's Party and the Socialists, are facing serious allegations of corruption in their ranks. The ladies and gentlemen who accuse Hungary of lacking rule of law should put their own house in order first.

Mr Mayer underlined the importance of a European-level Hungarian policies, such as the country's strict refugee and migration policy and PM Orban's call for an early peace settlement in Ukraine since the start of the war.

I can only welcome the Hungarian prime minister's ambitions, and I would like to see similar ambitions from the EU. Instead, their ambition is to supply Ukraine with more weapons and to pour billions more into a bottomless pit,

– the lawmaker of FPO has said. The Austrian right-wing party has also called on Brussels to stop its political pursuit of Hungary and instead support the Hungarian government and a secure, peaceful Europe at the European level.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Miklós Teknős)