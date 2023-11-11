– Do you think Ukraine has a place in the European Union? Tamas Menczer asked in a video he's posted on his social media.

The foreign ministry's state secretary in charge of bilateral relations recalled that

Ukraine is currently at war, so if we admitted Ukraine to the European Union, we would be bringing war into our community.

The state secretary added that "in Ukraine, the existing and so-called "acquired" rights of national communities, including the Hungarian national community, have been rescinded, and these rights have not been restored to this day. And if Ukraine was admitted to the European Union, a significant part of EU funds would go to Ukraine."

Do you think Ukraine has a place in the European Union? Have your say in the upcoming National Consultation,

– State Secretary Menczer said, concluding his short video.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, state secretary in charge of bilateral relations at the ministry of foreign affairs and trade (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)