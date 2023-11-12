időjárás 10°C Jónás , Renátó 2023. november 12.
Jónás, Renátó
2023. november 12.
European Affairs Chair: EP Decision Is Bureaucratic Terrorism

Magyar Nemzet
29 perce
The Chairperson Judit Varga of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly posted a message on her Facebook page, saying that Brussels is forcibly silencing those who speak the truth about migration.

"We stand with our Polish friends. Forced migration threatens the security of European people,”

the MP stressed.

Judit Varga explained that the European Parliament had reached the level of bureaucratic terrorism at their November plenary session when they decided to suspend the immunity of four Polish governing party MEPs: Patryk Jaki, Beata Kempa, Beata Mazurek, Tomasz Piotr Poreba.

"In Poland the politicians had been accused of committing a hate crime by sharing an election campaign film on social media,"

she added, noting that the campaign video warned of the dangers of illegal migration.

"With its decision, the European Parliament seriously violated the legal requirements of immunity and took a political position on the issue, thus clearly damaging the most basic principles of democracy and the rule of law. Change is needed in Brussels," Judit Varga emphasized in her post.

Cover photo:  Judit Varga, Fidesz MEP, speaks at the plenary session of the Hungarian National Assembly on November 6, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

The Hungarian state secretary reveals it in a video message.
Dawning Realization: France Finally Awakens

Dawning Realization: France Finally Awakens

Supporting illegal migrants carries a substantial cost for taxpayers.
Kyiv Has Not Resolved the Protection of Minorities

Kyiv Has Not Resolved the Protection of Minorities

In December of last year, the Ukrainian parliament passed a new law concerning national minorities, which lacks the sufficient safeguards.
Does Ukraine, a Nation at War, Have a Place in the EU?

Does Ukraine, a Nation at War, Have a Place in the EU?

State Secretary Tamas Menczer has shared some important information on his social media.
"This is Afghanistan": Hungarian Villages Made Unlivable + video

"This is Afghanistan": Hungarian Villages Made Unlivable + video

Armed people smugglers in the forest and constant gunfire just five kilometers from Hungary's border - the migrant tsunami has made Serbia's Hungarian villages unlivable.
PM Orban: Bureaucratic Terrorist Attack on Freedom of Expression

PM Orban: Bureaucratic Terrorist Attack on Freedom of Expression

"This shows the limitations on freedom in Europe," the Poles said in response to Brussels's latest move.
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Ne viccelj, anya!

A gyermekvállalás nem jog, amit megszerzünk, hanem ajándék, biológiai különbözőségünk gyümölcseként.

