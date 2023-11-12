European Affairs Chair: EP Decision Is Bureaucratic Terrorism

The Chairperson Judit Varga of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly posted a message on her Facebook page, saying that Brussels is forcibly silencing those who speak the truth about migration.

"We stand with our Polish friends. Forced migration threatens the security of European people,”

the MP stressed.

Judit Varga explained that the European Parliament had reached the level of bureaucratic terrorism at their November plenary session when they decided to suspend the immunity of four Polish governing party MEPs: Patryk Jaki, Beata Kempa, Beata Mazurek, Tomasz Piotr Poreba.

"In Poland the politicians had been accused of committing a hate crime by sharing an election campaign film on social media,"

she added, noting that the campaign video warned of the dangers of illegal migration.

"With its decision, the European Parliament seriously violated the legal requirements of immunity and took a political position on the issue, thus clearly damaging the most basic principles of democracy and the rule of law. Change is needed in Brussels," Judit Varga emphasized in her post.