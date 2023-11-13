Hungary FM: Europe Grapples with Pressing Security Challenges

Europe is facing serious security challenges: there is a war on the continent, a severe armed conflict in the Middle East, which has a major impact on the security of Europe, parallel societies have emerged in Western Europe due to years of misguided migration policies, the threat of terrorist is becoming increasingly dangerous and the migration pressure is not easing, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to FM Szijjarto, it is finally time for an honest confrontation: we should apply a common-sense approach to calmly consider where European political decisions have gone wrong, why Brussels continues to push migration, why we need to intensify the sanctions that are hurting the European economy, or whether there is an alternative plan for Ukraine.

Today's meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels could be a good opportunity to answer all these questions. And will it? Well, let's not get our hopes up,

– the minister has said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Daniel Kiss)