időjárás 4°C Kelemen 2023. november 23.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 4°C
Kelemen
2023. november 23.
magyar

PM Orban Congratulates Right-Wing Dutch Winner

Magyar Nemzet
59 perce
PM Orban Congratulates Right-Wing Dutch Winner

"The winds of change are here! Congratulations to Geert Wilders on winning the Dutch elections," Viktor Orban posted on posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, the first exit poll on Wednesday night predicted that the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders headed for a win in Wednesday's early elections in the Netherlands.

PVV is forecast to win 37 seats in parlament, more than double the 17 the party won in 2021. The election alliance of the Labour and Greens (Groenlinks/PVDA) parties led by Frans Timmermans, who left the European Commission in the summer, is set to come second with 26 seats. The ruling right-wing, liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by  Dilan Yesilgoz came in the third place with 23 seats.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Meghamisíthatták Karácsonyék a pénzgyűjtésről szóló jegyzőkönyveket

Meghamisíthatták Karácsonyék a pénzgyűjtésről szóló jegyzőkönyveket

origo.hu
Zombiszarvasok jelentek meg az erdőkben

Zombiszarvasok jelentek meg az erdőkben

origo.hu
„Le vagyok döbbenve, miért kell ezt csinálni?” – Berki Krisztián édesanyja teljesen kiakadt Hódi Pamelára

„Le vagyok döbbenve, miért kell ezt csinálni?” – Berki Krisztián édesanyja teljesen kiakadt Hódi Pamelára

borsonline.hu
Intim felvételek készültek egy ritka állatfajról a Kunságban (videó)

Intim felvételek készültek egy ritka állatfajról a Kunságban (videó)

mandiner.hu
Kulcsár Edina rengeteget sír G.w.M mellett: nincs rá tekintettel a férje

Kulcsár Edina rengeteget sír G.w.M mellett: nincs rá tekintettel a férje

ripost.hu
Napindító – Nyugdíj célú megtakarítások

Napindító – Nyugdíj célú megtakarítások

hirtv.hu
Shane Tusup és menyasszonya gyereket várnak

Shane Tusup és menyasszonya gyereket várnak

origo.hu
A magyarok sokat vártak arra, hogy hasonló ikonjuk legyen, mint Puskás Ferenc

A magyarok sokat vártak arra, hogy hasonló ikonjuk legyen, mint Puskás Ferenc

origo.hu
Hólyaghurutot is okozhat a bakteriális fertőzés. Ne halogasd a kezelést!(x)

Hólyaghurutot is okozhat a bakteriális fertőzés. Ne halogasd a kezelést!(x)

life.hu
Ismerd fel, és védekezz a stressz okozta feszültség ellen!(x)

Ismerd fel, és védekezz a stressz okozta feszültség ellen!(x)

life.hu
Először jelentkezett balesete óta Szász Júlia: ezt üzente a Nemzeti Színház színésznője

Először jelentkezett balesete óta Szász Júlia: ezt üzente a Nemzeti Színház színésznője

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem csak étel: articsóka az egészségünkért (x)

Nem csak étel: articsóka az egészségünkért (x)

duol.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"Welcome to the Latest Episode of the Anti-Hungary Soap Opera!"

"Welcome to the Latest Episode of the Anti-Hungary Soap Opera!"

The European Parliament is debating the rule of law situation in Hungary.
PM Orban: Conservative Speech Entails Instant Stigma

PM Orban: Conservative Speech Entails Instant Stigma

Hungary's prime minister addressed the anniversary celebrations of the prestigious Swiss conservative weekly, Weltwoche, which turns 90 this year.
Fidesz MEP: Despite Machinations of EP’s Left-Wing Majority, We Will Defend Hungary’s Sovereignty

Fidesz MEP: Despite Machinations of EP’s Left-Wing Majority, We Will Defend Hungary’s Sovereignty

MEPs of Hungary's opposition 'Dollar left' are using the European Parliament as a platform to spite their own country.
Austrian Party Defends PM Orban’s Policies

Austrian Party Defends PM Orban’s Policies

They have called on Brussels to stop its pointless and fictitious political crusade against Hungary.
Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

Today, Brussels began its attack on Hungary's national consultation survey and will do everything to silence the Hungarian people, state secretary Zoltan Kovacs said.
Brussels Launches Unprecedented Assault on Hungary's Sovereignty

Brussels Launches Unprecedented Assault on Hungary's Sovereignty

While Brussels allegedly ignores the upcoming national consultation, it sharply criticizes it.
idézőjelVélemény
Bóka János

Világos válaszokra várva

A szuverenitásvédelmi konzultáció és ami mögötte van.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu