PM Orban Congratulates Right-Wing Dutch Winner

"The winds of change are here! Congratulations to Geert Wilders on winning the Dutch elections," Viktor Orban posted on posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The winds of change are here! Congratulations to @geertwilderspvv on winning the Dutch elections! pic.twitter.com/yh9LVcuP5J — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 22, 2023

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, the first exit poll on Wednesday night predicted that the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders headed for a win in Wednesday's early elections in the Netherlands.

PVV is forecast to win 37 seats in parlament, more than double the 17 the party won in 2021. The election alliance of the Labour and Greens (Groenlinks/PVDA) parties led by Frans Timmermans, who left the European Commission in the summer, is set to come second with 26 seats. The ruling right-wing, liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by Dilan Yesilgoz came in the third place with 23 seats.