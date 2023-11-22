PM Orban: Conservative Speech Entails Instant Stigma

PM Orban delivered a speech at the anniversary celebrations of Weltwoche, the prestigious Swiss conservative weekly newspaper, which is 90 years old this year. The event will also include a panel discussion moderated by Roger Koppel, who is the editor-in-chief of Weltwoche and also a member of the Swiss People's Party in the European Parliament.

Politics would be poorer without Weltwoche

First of all: happy birthday! I don't know who was more surprised that this meeting could happen, Weltwoche or me,

– Mr Orban said, opening his speech. Hungary's prime minister said it was a great honour for him, the leader of a Central European country boasting 10 million people, to address the biggest conservative newspaper in the German-speaking world on its birthday. I am one of those who believe that European politics would be poorer without Weltwoche," Mr Orban said.

It is reassuring that German-language newspapers still represent conservative values,

– Mr Orban added, stressing that there is indeed a Hungarian-Swiss friendship. Neither nation is too sentimental, 1956 is something that does not need to be explained here. 1956 was a great suffering in Hungary, so we thank the Swiss for taking in the refugees, and the Hungarians for the respect and esteem they have earned, for which the Hungarians still have a good reputation, he said.

On a more topical note, which is also important, there are more than 900 companies operating in Hungary. So more than 30,000 Hungarian families in the country are fed by Swiss companies,m and trade is constantly growing.

Conservative Speech Brings Instant Stigma

In other European countries, there is progressive liberal hegemony, whereas the conservative speech and agenda carries with it an immediate stigma.

Weltwoche is not like the mainstream media, and I am not like a mainstream politician either, Me Orban said. I hope that the interest is mutual: just as I'm interested in what you think, hundreds of kilometers west of my home country, perhaps the readers of Weltwoche are also interested in what we think about Central Europe, a few hundred kilometers to the east,

– Mr Orban said.

Europe lacks capacity for self-determination

PM Orban also mentioned that he is the longest serving prime minister in Europe, so it's no wonder that he has developed a particular vision. He stressed that

the Swiss and the Hungarians have one common issue, and that's the European Union.

He said Europe's problems is a rather serious topic, so it's likely to stir up everyone, even on top of this morning's coffee. He said

Europe has lost its capacity for self-determination.

Europe is not able to identify its own goals, nor the means to achieve them, PM Orban said. What we see in Europe today is painful," he said. He recalled that before the World War II, Europe could have decided its own destiny and had every opportunity to do so. However, because it did not take advantage of its opportunities, the countries of the continent began to fight each other, weakening themselves. In the meantime, the powers outside Europe grew stronger.

Europe chains itself to the USA

It's no secret that, back in the day, economic and domestic policies in Europe were not set in stone. This is why it was necessary to give it a unique quality, both in terms of capitalism and democracy, for the new organization to succeed in Western Europe. This solution became known as Christian democracy," Mr Orban explained, noting that Christian democracy provided an answer to the question of how to smuggle in the so-called "competitive democracy".

Here, we stand for greater responsibility, greater solidarity and responsibility towards our neighbors. So, this deeply Christian tradition is in line with our economy, and Christian democracy has also faired well in this department. It worked. In a spiritual sense, Western Europe, which was Europe at that time, was able to remain an independent factor

– PM Orban said, recalling the days of American hegemony. In comparison, today, Europe is under liberal-progressive rule, he pointed out, noting that after 1990 progressive liberal forces took control of both Europe and America.

The big question is whether it is possible, under these circumstances, to restore Europe's own independent quality and yet retain its independence within the great Western alliance, now politely described as "strategic sovereignty." Instead of representing its own interests, Europe is chaining itself to the US. I would like to stress what consequences this could produce both now, and in the future.

Today, alongside the decline of the USA's stature, a diminution in Europe's stature is also underway, PM Orban opined. Today, progressive liberal principles are being exported to the non-Western world.

For this reason, when a European politician talks about European values, it is usually in the interest of a large EU member state.

Politicians are few, bureaucrats are many

According to Viktor Orban, the European Union should be led by the Council of Europe, which brings together the heads of state and government of the member states. Instead, a growing number of decisions are being made by Brussels institutions, even though the bureaucrats are placed there to implement the politicians' decisions.

Today in Europe, there is a shortage of politicians, while bureaucrats are everywhere, Mr Orban contended, adding that

in this regard, Hungary bears a special responsibility in such a situation.

This is because there is no liberal hegemony in Hungary, as the government has broken it down in numerous occasions since 2010. There are no coalition squabbles either, because the cabinet has a clear mandate, and there is no migration. Hungary has time to think about the future of Europe.

– - We've tried to meet this responsibility by developing another model. What I have talked about so far can be called the "Brussels model of Europe." What we are doing is not easy, and we call it the "Hungarian model of Europe." Of course, we know our place, we are a country of 10 million people, Mr Orban said.

During the panel discussion that followed, the moderator called Hungary's head of government a true survivor. Asked what the recipe for survival is, Mr Orbán said:

First, you should know that I am one of the old-fashioned political leaders. When we decided to become politicians, it meant that it was a mission. I spent 16 years in the opposition, but I thought that it was reasonable. It was reasonable because, whether you're in opposition, or a sitting MP or a city councillor, you can always serve your nation and the public.

Mr Orban also mentioned how sports have helped him greatly in developing his character.

Basically, I am a lucky man because I spent a little over 30 years in football testing rooms. And being a semi-pro footballer, you know, is the best school for a politician, because you have to fight to earn others' respect. You must be capable of doing teamwork and you must understand humility, because it's not about being good enough, it's about how you can be useful to the team. At the same time, you can never give up. You have 90 minutes. Fight, fight, fight. So my primary school education in sports has stayed with me ever since. Without this background, you have no chance to under pressure, not even physically.

During his visit to Switzerland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban met former International Football Federation (FIFA) president Sepp Blatter in Zurich on Tuesday. Mr Orban and the sports chief had an informal chat about the state of their shared passion, football, and recent events.

In Bern, PM Orban met with Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Football Federation, and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The talks focused on Hungarian-Swiss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and the Hungarian EU Presidency plans for next year.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)