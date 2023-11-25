időjárás 5°C Katalin 2023. november 25.
2023. november 25.

Magyar túszok is szabadulhatnak a Hamász fogságából

magyar

PM Orban: Prepare for Seeking Development Solutions in Turbulent Times

Magyar Nemzet
41 perce
PM Orban: Prepare for Seeking Development Solutions in Turbulent Times

Viktor Orban shared a video post on social media of the UN SPECA summit in Azerbaijan.

In the video, he talks about how, in his experience, the last ten years of his thirty-three-year international political career have been very different from the prior twenty.

There was a financial crisis that spilled over into the real economy. Europe has been plagued by an immigration crisis for eight years, the pandemic hit, the war broke out in Ukraine, and now there's the security crisis in the Middle East,

the PM listed as major issues.

We must prepare for seeking solutions that promote the development of our respective countries in stormy conditions.

he told country leaders at the meeting.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban at the UN summit (Source: Facebook/Orban Viktor)

Ajánló

UK Conservatives Hellbent to Appease LGBT Lobby

UK Conservatives Hellbent to Appease LGBT Lobby

„What we need is for our government to take a page out of the Hungarian government's book and show courage in protecting children.”
Verbal Attacks on Hungarians an Everyday Occurrence

Verbal Attacks on Hungarians an Everyday Occurrence

A property dispute is also behind the events at the military cemetery in Szeklerland.
Hungarians Against Further Funding to Ukraine

Hungarians Against Further Funding to Ukraine

Nezopont institute has surveyed Hungarians to gauge their opinion on providing financial assistance to Ukraine.
Despite Its Denial, EU Commission's Bent on Setting Up Migrant Ghettos

Despite Its Denial, EU Commission's Bent on Setting Up Migrant Ghettos

The EU's apparatus could practically force through the migration pact by April next year.
Victory by Geert Wilders Bolsters Orban's Policy, Senior Political Analyst Says

Victory by Geert Wilders Bolsters Orban's Policy, Senior Political Analyst Says

By mandating a right-wing politician, Dutch voters sent a strong message that they reject migration.
PM Orban: Yes to Green Energy, No to Green Ideology

PM Orban: Yes to Green Energy, No to Green Ideology

In his speech at the Fidesz Party Congress, the prime minister set out a clear path for Hungarian green policy.
idézőjelVélemény
Frank Füredi

Antiszemitizmus mint politikai futball

Megdöbbent a Magyarországot célzó groteszk, démonizáló kampány.

