PM Orban: Prepare for Seeking Development Solutions in Turbulent Times

Viktor Orban shared a video post on social media of the UN SPECA summit in Azerbaijan.

In the video, he talks about how, in his experience, the last ten years of his thirty-three-year international political career have been very different from the prior twenty.

There was a financial crisis that spilled over into the real economy. Europe has been plagued by an immigration crisis for eight years, the pandemic hit, the war broke out in Ukraine, and now there's the security crisis in the Middle East,

the PM listed as major issues.

We must prepare for seeking solutions that promote the development of our respective countries in stormy conditions.

he told country leaders at the meeting.