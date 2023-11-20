Ukraine's EU Admission Insanity + video

"We are supposed to facilitate the accession process of a country because of which we don't receive funds, but at the same time we are expected to contribute with a lot of money, while the rights of ethnic Hungarians are trampled underfoot in this country day after day. This is insane," said Istvan Kocsis, strategic director at the Center for Fundamental rights on a radio program jointly produced by HirFM and the Center for Fundamental Rights. Mr Kovacs commented on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plan to start accession negotiations with Ukraine already this year.

Instead of eastward, the bloc should expand southward. All the more so because the EU will alienate the Balkan states if for ideological reasons, Ukraine is allowed to come before them, Istvan Kovacs argued.

It is extremely cynical and hypocritical that the European elite is holding out the carrot to the Ukrainian state, the Ukrainian elite and the Ukrainian people, who have suffered enormously, opined Miklos Kobza, creative director at the Center for Fundamental Rights.

This is an unfair game. Everyone knows perfectly well that Ukraine is not suitable for admission, not ready to become a member of the European Union,

he said. "The country is currently at war, with five million of its population living in Russia, two million living in Crimea, also under Russian control, and with roughly eight million of its citizens having left for western Europe. We don't know exactly the size of the country's population, and we don't even see the borders of this country," he pointed out.