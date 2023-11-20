időjárás 8°C Jolán 2023. november 20.
Ukraine's EU Admission Insanity + video

Munkatársunktól
11 perce
It is extremely cynical and hypocritical that the European elite is holding out the carrot to the Ukrainian people.

"We are supposed to facilitate the accession process of a country because of which we don't receive funds, but at the same time we are expected to contribute with a lot of money, while the rights of ethnic Hungarians are trampled underfoot in this country day after day. This is insane," said Istvan Kocsis, strategic director at the Center for Fundamental rights on a radio program jointly produced by HirFM and the Center for Fundamental Rights. Mr Kovacs commented on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plan to start accession negotiations with Ukraine already this year.

Instead of eastward, the bloc should expand southward. All the more so because the EU will alienate the Balkan states if  for ideological reasons, Ukraine is allowed to come before them, Istvan Kovacs argued.

 It is extremely cynical and hypocritical that the European elite is holding out the carrot to the Ukrainian state, the Ukrainian elite and the Ukrainian people, who have suffered enormously, opined Miklos Kobza, creative director at the Center for Fundamental Rights.

This is an unfair game. Everyone knows perfectly well that Ukraine is not suitable for admission, not ready to become a member of the European Union,

he said. "The country is currently at war, with five million of its population living in Russia, two million living in Crimea, also under Russian control, and with roughly eight million of its citizens having left for western Europe. We don't know exactly the size of the country's population, and we don't even see the borders of this country," he pointed out.

In the National Consultation  that was launched on Friday, some questions also pertain to Ukraine. Istvan Kovacs said that in the past, roughly two million people from "our small Hungarian community"  voluntarily took part in the consultation. Brussels had also tried a similar action. This was the consultation on the Future of Europe. Here, out of 360 million European citizens, 705,000 participated.

He pointed out that several more people would have commented - although they still wouldn't have reached the Hungarian numbers - but the European Commission simply deleted the opinions it did not like.

One of the questions in the National Consultation is related to attempts at foreign influence. Miklos Kobza said that the package of laws on the protection of national sovereignty is a significant initiative, but that he would be happier if it were more than just a law. If it were to ossify into part of public culture, it would strengthen in Hungary that whether someone is centrist, right-wing, national, radical, left-wing or even green, but identifies foremost as Hungarian, they would be able to look at the world from a Hungarian perspective. And an important part of this would be to not campaign for the votes of Hungarian citizens by relying on foreign funds, he emphasized.

The Hour of Truth can be watched or listened to here:

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following talks in Kyiv on November 4, 2023, during Russia's war against Ukraine. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Serhiy Dolchenko)

idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

Az ukrán demokrácia nagy vívmánya a kisebbségi nyelvtörvény

Brüsszelt épp úgy nem érdekli a kárpátaljai magyarok sorsa, ahogyan az európai polgároké sem.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
