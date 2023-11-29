időjárás 1°C Taksony 2023. november 29.
Taksony
2023. november 29.
Ukraine's EU Entry: The Price Tag for Taxpayers

Odrobina Kristóf
1 órája 51 perce
Ukraine's EU Entry: The Price Tag for Taxpayers

"Ukraine is a bottomless pit financially," said Harald Vilimsky, MEP of the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), reacting  to the announcement of a new financial package for Ukraine by European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova and European Investment Bank President Werner.

In addition, Spain, holding the rotating EU presidency, is working to implement a drastic increase in the EU budget, with half of the nearly €100 billion earmarked for Ukraine.

From the outbreak of the war to the end of July, some €132 billion flowed from the EU to Ukraine, including €40 billion in military aid. Since then, billions more have been added. These are huge sums of money that are missing elsewhere,

Vilimsky said, citing figures put out by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. He recalled that Ukraine, which the European Court of Auditors massively reprimanded shortly prior to the outbreak of the war for rampant corruption, would receive EU candidacy status at the EU summit in December.

The only head of government hampering the process is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Ukraine is a country at war. Accession would activate a series of laws contained in the EU treaties. In the way of the EU budget, agricultural and regional subsidies would be decimated. Using the existing multiannual financial framework as an example, the European Commission calculated that Ukraine would receive €186 billion, requiring net contributors such as Austria to pay a significantly higher contribution. Add to this the pre-accession support provided to candidate countries and the reconstruction costs, which are as yet, difficult to estimate, in the hundreds of billions of euros,

the Austrian politician listed the foreseeable financial costs that would further burden European taxpayers in an historic era of inflation. The FPO, therefore, called on Brusselites to reconsider the EU's Ukraine policy. Ukraine's admittance to the EU will dispel any chance of reaching peace, in the party's view.

 

Cover photo: European Council President Charles Michel (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a press conference in Kyiv on November 21, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Efrem Lukatsky) 

