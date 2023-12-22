It Didn't Take Long: Brussels Already Handing Orders to Serbia + Video

As we reported, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won an absolute majority in the early elections held on December 17.

Although official results haven't been announced yet by Serbia's Election Commission, unofficial numbers indicate that Vucic's progressives will certainly be able to form a government on their own, however they may opt for allying with coalition partners, for example the Association of Hungarians in Vojvodina (VMSZ), which also fared well at the ballot box.

The EU seems impatient and Brussels does not want to wait out the swearing in of the new government, but wants to assign tasks to the new cabinet now. When asked what he expects from the new Serbian government to be formed, Vladimir Bilcik said three things will be highlighted, as they have been thus far.

The first is a genuine commitment to normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina. I know that despite the tensions, a lot of constructive work has been done so far,

Bilcik said, adding

I hope that the incoming government will make real progress in normalizing relations, including resolving outstanding issues. This also applies to the September attack in Banjska. This issue will not just go away,

he stated.