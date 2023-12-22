It Didn't Take Long: Brussels Already Handing Orders to Serbia + Video

Right after Sunday's elections and before the new government has even formed, Brussels is already trying to dictate tasks for Belgrade. According to the Serbian daily Blic, Vladimir Bilcik, the European Parliament's rapporteur for Serbia, said that the new cabinet has to face three key issues: normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, implementation of reforms, and alignment of Serbian foreign policy with the EU, i.e. the introduction of sanctions against Russia.
