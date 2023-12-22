időjárás 7°C Zénó 2023. december 22.
2023. december 22.
It Didn't Take Long: Brussels Already Handing Orders to Serbia + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
It Didn't Take Long: Brussels Already Handing Orders to Serbia + Video

Right after Sunday's elections and before the new government has even formed, Brussels is already trying to dictate tasks for Belgrade. According to the Serbian daily Blic, Vladimir Bilcik, the European Parliament's rapporteur for Serbia,  said that the new cabinet has to face three key issues: normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, implementation of reforms, and alignment of Serbian foreign policy with the EU, i.e. the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

As we reported, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won an absolute majority in the early elections held on December 17. 

Although official results haven't been announced yet by Serbia's Election Commission, unofficial numbers indicate that Vucic's progressives will certainly be able to form a government on their own, however they may opt for allying with coalition partners, for example the Association of Hungarians in Vojvodina (VMSZ), which also fared well at the ballot box.

The EU seems impatient and Brussels does not want to wait out the swearing in of the new government, but wants to assign tasks to the new cabinet now. When asked what he expects from the new Serbian government to be formed, Vladimir Bilcik said three things will be highlighted, as they have been thus far.

The first is a genuine commitment to normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina. I know that despite the tensions, a lot of constructive work has been done so far,

Bilcik said, adding

I hope that the incoming government will make real progress in normalizing relations, including resolving outstanding issues. This also applies to the September attack in Banjska. This issue will not just go away,

he stated.

The second point mentioned by the MEP was the need to implement reforms.

Reforms, reforms, reforms. I hope that the new government, the new governing majority will complete its four-year mandate, will be stable and will be able to focus on all that needs to be done in the region in terms of the rule of law and democracy, but also structural reform of the economy and energy issues. All this together could bring Serbia closer to EU membership.

 

Bilcik highlighted Belgrade's foreign policy as the third task. He stressed the need to bring it in line with that of the European Union.

I understand that there are certain issues that are difficult, but as Serbia moves towards normalization of relations with Pristina, I hope that there will also be harmonization with the Union's foreign policy, including sanctions against Russia,

the rapporteur underlined.

 

Serbia has been held up in the EU membership waiting room for a decade and a half. The Balkan country applied for EU membership back in 2009 and was granted candidate status in March 2012. Accession negotiations started in January 2014. Twenty-two out of thirty-five negotiating chapters have been opened so far, according to the official website of the European Council.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic votes in early elections in Belgrade, on December 17, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Darko Vojinovic)

 

Ajánló

State Secretary: Brussels Has Reason to Fear National Consultation Results

State Secretary: Brussels Has Reason to Fear National Consultation Results

The questions in Hungary's national consultation survey could trigger European-level debate, the state secretary says.
Stunned Silence in Prague, Young People Horrified - On Site Report + Photos

Stunned Silence in Prague, Young People Horrified - On Site Report + Photos

Shocked students on the scene spoke to Magyar Nemzet of the horrors of the massacre.
Stuttgart Stages Sex Festival on Taxpayers' Money

Stuttgart Stages Sex Festival on Taxpayers' Money

In the midst of an inflation crisis, the German city has opted to stage a world-famous mass porn festival, instead of providing for families in need.
Hungary MEP: Brussels Today Acts Like a Warmonger

Hungary MEP: Brussels Today Acts Like a Warmonger

In an year-end interview with the Origo portal, the MEP of Fidesz talked about Ukraine's planned accession to the EU, the ongoing rule of law proceedings against Hungary, and the liberal opinion terror prevailing in the European Union.
PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

Hungary's prime minister gave an interview to commercial TV2.
Hungary FM: Gov't Firmly Rejects New EU Migration Pact

Hungary FM: Gov't Firmly Rejects New EU Migration Pact

Neither Brussels, nor anyone else can dictate whom Hungary should allow in, the foreign minister has said.
Horváth József

A biztonsági szervek az ünnepek alatt is megvédik az országot

Egy radikális iszlamista terrorszervezet és az ukrán titkos­szolgálat is valószínűleg a célkeresztjébe vette hazánkat.

