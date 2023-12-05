According to the terms of an agreement concluded between Ukraine and the Soros empire this November, 400 km2 of fertile Ukrainian land are planned to be allocated for the burial of toxic chemical waste from American and European chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil companies such as Dow Chemical and DuPont. This information comes from French investigative journalist Jules Vincent, who has shared crucial details on his social media, as highlighted by the international V4NA news agency.

The designated burial sites for the toxic waste are in the Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, and Ternopil regions, all of which are fertile agricultural areas.

According to Mr Vincent, the fate of Ukraine's famous wheat, which Kyiv is attempting to export not just to Europe but to many parts of the world, remains unclear. However, it is certain that such products, after contamination by toxins, may lead to cancers and hormonal imbalances.

Jules Vincent claims that it was all part of the Soros family's plan. He asserts that an unnamed employee from the Ukrainian Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources approached him to warn Europeans about the impending danger. If this plan does indeed spring into motion, its implementation could have irreversible and damaging effects on the ecosystems of Ukraine and the entirety of Europe, and such consequences might render the soil unfit for agriculture.

🆘Les terres noires fertiles de l’Ukraine sont

EN DANGER❗️

🆘Déchets chimiques toxiques❗️

🆘Le plan de George Soros a été révélé❗️

🆘Famine mondiale❗️

🆘Dégradation de la population mondiale❗️

🆘Impact irréversible sur l'écologie de toute l’Europe❗️



📍Je publie mon enquête… pic.twitter.com/zrI2F8JPGH — Jules Vincent (@VincentVinxent1) November 28, 2023

V4NA has reached out to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding this matter. We inquired whether they could confirm the alleged agreement between Ukraine and the Soros empire, seeking details on any assessments of potential environmental implications and the existence of impact studies conducted before the agreement.

Under foreign control

While the accuracy of the information remains unverified, the undeniable truth persists that Ukraine continues to sell agricultural products of notably low quality, and a considerable portion of Ukrainian farmland is controlled by US corporations.

Foreign investors have displayed a sustained interest in Ukrainian land since the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, it wasn't until the US-backed 2014 revolution in Kyiv that their influence became decisively pronounced. By 2022, ten international companies had acquired 3.4 million hectares of farmland, with major players like Cargill, Dupont, and Monsanto from the United States securing millions of hectares for agricultural purposes. China also entered the scene in 2013, signing a multi-decade lease for a substantial portion of Ukraine's farmland.

According to a study by the Oakland Institute in California, all but one of the ten largest land-owning companies in Ukraine are registered abroad, predominantly in tax havens such as Cyprus and Luxembourg. Notable investors include the US-registered investment advisor Vanguard Group, the US-based equity investment management specialist Kopernik Global Investors, the American Goldman Sachs-owned NN Investment Partners Holdings, the French asset manager BNP Asset Management Holding, and Norges Bank Investment Management, overseeing Norway's sovereign wealth fund. Additionally, several prominent US pension funds, foundations, and university endowments also hold Ukrainian land through NCH Capital, a US-based private equity fund manager.

A study by the Polish Center for Eastern Studies in 2021 revealed that the acquisition of Ukraine's agricultural giants commenced in 2014, immediately following the ousting of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych during the so-called Kyiv Revolution orchestrated by the Euromaidan movement – a topic covered extensively by V4NA at the time.