Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

Magyar Nemzet
20 perce
Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

Donald Tusk and his left-wing government have embarked on a brutal and violent political purge, with the help of the Soros empire. It is a time of chaos and uncertainty, as evidenced by the fact that the new prime minister's top priority, a week after taking office, is to reshuffle the media, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's policy chief, said in a recent post shared on social media.

"Apparently, Poland is now the scene of a political showdown controlled by the Soros empire. The left has decapitated the public media. Its headquarters were raided by police, and a right-wing politician was injured during the protests and had to be taken to hospital," stated Balazs Orban on his social media. According to PM Orban's political director,

this is the era of chaos and uncertainty, best illustrated by the fact that the new prime minister's highest priority, a week after taking office, is to restructure the media.

The chaos is also evident from the fact that while Poland's defense minister expressed his gratitude to soldiers heroically defending the country's borders, the Sejm's new president is receiving African migrants in the lower house, Balazs Orban said. The Soros empire was swift to enter the scene and swoop down on this opportunity, he added.

One doesn't need to search too hard to uncover ties to Soros in the new Polish government: its justice minister is a civil lobbyist who graduated from a Soros university, its education minister is a left-wing feminism activist, and there's a minister without portfolio now in charge of protecting the interests of foreign NGOs. While the Brussels elite remains complicitly silent, Poland's head of state described the events of the past few days as anarchy.

Donald Tusk and his government have flouted the rule of law by essentially shutting down Poland's public media, dismissing its directors with immediate effect and setting up new supervisory boards. The violent takeover of public television by Donald Tusk and his new government is a clear admission that they are not in compliance with the law, Polish journalist Jan Pospieszalski, who hosted a talk show on Poland's public TVP, said in a recent interview.

He stressed that these types of news only increase the appreciation for Hungary's political stability and efforts to protect its sovereignty. However, they also indicate that there's nothing to wait for, and that change is needed in Brussels. The 2024 EP elections offer a chance for this change.

Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Donald Tusk and his circles have broken the law in Poland to such an extent that as soon as they relinquish power, they will have to go to jail, and they know it.

 

Cover photo: supporters of Poland's former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party demonstrate outside the headquarters of Poland's public broadcaster TVP in Warsaw, on December 20, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Czarek Sokolowski)

Karambol Kecskeméten, egy embert ki kellett menteni az autójából

Karambol Kecskeméten, egy embert ki kellett menteni az autójából

origo.hu
Zelenszkij a háború befejezéséről beszélt

Zelenszkij a háború befejezéséről beszélt

origo.hu
Szívmelengető családi fotók: így díszítette fel a karácsonyfát Vasvári Vivien a gyermekeivel

Szívmelengető családi fotók: így díszítette fel a karácsonyfát Vasvári Vivien a gyermekeivel

borsonline.hu
Furcsa paradoxon: lefelezik gardróbjaikat a gazdagok és old money style-ban „bujkálnak”

Furcsa paradoxon: lefelezik gardróbjaikat a gazdagok és old money style-ban „bujkálnak”

vg.hu
Összetörték a TV2 sztárjának szívét: „Rendesen megszenvedtem...”

Összetörték a TV2 sztárjának szívét: „Rendesen megszenvedtem...”

ripost.hu
A Ryanair nekünk üzent, tízezrével hagyják el a magyarok Ausztriát, egymilliós fizetéssel csábítja a sofőröket a Bolt – a Világgazdaság legfelkapottabb cikkei

A Ryanair nekünk üzent, tízezrével hagyják el a magyarok Ausztriát, egymilliós fizetéssel csábítja a sofőröket a Bolt – a Világgazdaság legfelkapottabb cikkei

vg.hu
Nagyon furcsán reagált Kulcsár Edina férje szerelmes üzenetére - kép

Nagyon furcsán reagált Kulcsár Edina férje szerelmes üzenetére - kép

origo.hu
Karácsonyi sportműsor: angol foci, NFL, NBA, jégkorong

Karácsonyi sportműsor: angol foci, NFL, NBA, jégkorong

nemzetisport.hu
Egy pillanat alatt lesz fémhulladék a pilóta nélküli repülőből

Egy pillanat alatt lesz fémhulladék a pilóta nélküli repülőből

magyarnemzet.hu
KARÁCSONYI KÖSZÖNET A LIDL-TŐL (X)

KARÁCSONYI KÖSZÖNET A LIDL-TŐL (X)

ripost.hu
Nem mindegy, mitől vagy folyton fáradt: év végi hajrá, de vashiány is állhat a hátterében(x)

Nem mindegy, mitől vagy folyton fáradt: év végi hajrá, de vashiány is állhat a hátterében(x)

life.hu
Már elkönyvelték, hogy Ukrajna veszít, a kérdés, hogy mikor

Már elkönyvelték, hogy Ukrajna veszít, a kérdés, hogy mikor

magyarnemzet.hu
What Queen Elizabeth II never said at Christmas

What Queen Elizabeth II never said at Christmas

In search of the hidden meaning of the English phrase for Christmas well-wishing.
Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

The prime minister takes time off to make gingerbread with his grandchildren.
Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels is bent on bypassing Hungary and supporting Ukraine with huge sums of cash.
PM Orban: We Must Overhaul Brussels

PM Orban: We Must Overhaul Brussels

We had a festive interview with Hungary's prime minister.
Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Donald Tusk and his circles have broken the law in Poland to such an extent that as soon as they relinquish power, they will have to go to jail, and they know it.
PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

PM Orban talked about current issues on Hir TV's Thursday night show.
Felhévizy Félix

Kuncze Gábor karácsony tiszteletére belerúgott a kereszténységbe

Ezeknek semmi sem szent.

