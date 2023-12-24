The chaos is also evident from the fact that while Poland's defense minister expressed his gratitude to soldiers heroically defending the country's borders, the Sejm's new president is receiving African migrants in the lower house, Balazs Orban said. The Soros empire was swift to enter the scene and swoop down on this opportunity, he added.

One doesn't need to search too hard to uncover ties to Soros in the new Polish government: its justice minister is a civil lobbyist who graduated from a Soros university, its education minister is a left-wing feminism activist, and there's a minister without portfolio now in charge of protecting the interests of foreign NGOs. While the Brussels elite remains complicitly silent, Poland's head of state described the events of the past few days as anarchy.

Donald Tusk and his government have flouted the rule of law by essentially shutting down Poland's public media, dismissing its directors with immediate effect and setting up new supervisory boards. The violent takeover of public television by Donald Tusk and his new government is a clear admission that they are not in compliance with the law, Polish journalist Jan Pospieszalski, who hosted a talk show on Poland's public TVP, said in a recent interview.

He stressed that these types of news only increase the appreciation for Hungary's political stability and efforts to protect its sovereignty. However, they also indicate that there's nothing to wait for, and that change is needed in Brussels. The 2024 EP elections offer a chance for this change.